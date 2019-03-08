Advanced search

Stotfold man honours family members who died from cancer

PUBLISHED: 13:36 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:36 05 August 2019

Matthew Barber, 20 has been busy raising money for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Val Barber

A 20-year-old from Stotfold has been busy raising money for Cancer Research UK in honour of family members who have died from cancer.

Matthew Barber set himself a target of £150 two weeks ago, as he wanted to raise money in memory of his nan, grandad and aunt who have all died from the disease in recent years.

Matthew decided to bleach his hair a brilliant blue - to match the wristbands he has been selling - and has now raised more than £230 for his cause.

With help from The Barn Hair Studio in Stotfold, Matthew will now proudly sport his new look for the foreseeable future and is delighted to have almost doubled his target.

He said: "I dyed my hair blue because I was already selling Cancer Research UK wristbands to raise money which were light blue.

"The members of my family who died from cancer each died from a different type, so I wanted to do this in memory of all of them."

If you're interested in donating to Matthew's cause, go to fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/matthews-giving-page-478

