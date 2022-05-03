The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Stotfold Mill Steam Fair returns after long break

Whitney Jones

Published: 2:02 PM May 3, 2022
Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - 'Endurance' - Fowler B6 Engine - Scale Model.Picture: Karyn Ha

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - 'Endurance' - Fowler B6 Engine - Scale Model. Picture: Karyn Haddon - Credit: Archant

The Stotfold Watermill Steam Fair and Country Show returns this weekend after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

The popular show - which is run by local volunteers - is now in its 18th year.

Families can visit the historical Grade II-listed watermill and nature reserve, as well as take advantage of the craft, trade and food stalls. 

Liz Elvin, event manager, said: "We have lots for families to enjoy from our packed programme of show attractions in the main arena, including the popular steam traction engine tug of war, to the vintage fun fair and free kids zone."

Local bands and singers will also make an appearance in the beer tent as entertainment throughout the event on May 7 and 8.

The main watermill will be open for people to experience live milling demonstrations and the Live@theMill music event will take place on the evening on Friday, May 6.

For tickets and more information, go to www.stotfoldmill.com.

