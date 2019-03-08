Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2020 saved thanks to influx of volunteers

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - 'The Mighty Atom' - Garrett Engine. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Organisers have confirmed that Stotfold Mill Steam Fair and Country Show will go ahead next year following an influx of new volunteers.

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Oscar Papworth, 2, enjoys the steam train ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Oscar Papworth, 2, enjoys the steam train ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon

It was feared that the annual event would not happen in 2020, with many long-serving volunteers stepping down after this May's show.

Organiser Liz Elvin said: "Following the Comet article we had more volunteers get in touch with us, which means we will be able to go ahead next year.

"We've been able to get some much-needed volunteers, but we're always looking for more - particular on the weekend itself.

"There are so many different ways to be involved, from marshalling the field to getting people round the mill, and it's a great way to get to know people.

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Sadie, 8, and Betsy, 6, enjoy the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Sadie, 8, and Betsy, 6, enjoy the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon

"Even if you've lived in the area a long time, it's an opportunity to meet people of a variety of different ages."

Next year's event is set to go ahead on the weekend of May 9, 2020.

