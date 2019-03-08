Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2020 saved thanks to influx of volunteers

PUBLISHED: 10:02 22 June 2019

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - 'The Mighty Atom' - Garrett Engine. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - 'The Mighty Atom' - Garrett Engine. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Organisers have confirmed that Stotfold Mill Steam Fair and Country Show will go ahead next year following an influx of new volunteers.

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Oscar Papworth, 2, enjoys the steam train ride. Picture: Karyn HaddonStotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Oscar Papworth, 2, enjoys the steam train ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon

It was feared that the annual event would not happen in 2020, with many long-serving volunteers stepping down after this May's show.

Organiser Liz Elvin said: "Following the Comet article we had more volunteers get in touch with us, which means we will be able to go ahead next year.

"We've been able to get some much-needed volunteers, but we're always looking for more - particular on the weekend itself.

"There are so many different ways to be involved, from marshalling the field to getting people round the mill, and it's a great way to get to know people.

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Sadie, 8, and Betsy, 6, enjoy the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn HaddonStotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Sadie, 8, and Betsy, 6, enjoy the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon

"Even if you've lived in the area a long time, it's an opportunity to meet people of a variety of different ages."

Next year's event is set to go ahead on the weekend of May 9, 2020.

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man charged after alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin

Convicted drug dealer Nathan Strachan from Impington must repay almost £14,000.

‘Inadequate’ Hitchin childcare service shut down by Ofsted

Bluebells Childminders, Hitchin was suspended yesterday following an Ofsted inspection. Picture: Google Maps

Off-duty police officer left with broken leg after Letchworth train fight

British Transport Police are appealing for help to find this man as they believe he may have information about the incident which left a police officer with a broken leg. Picture: British Transport Police

Hitchin man jailed for fracturing ex-partner’s eye socket in McDonalds assault

Hitchin's Clayton Garrick has been jailed after assaulting his former partner in the car park outside the McDonalds on Caxton Gibbet Park. Picture: Google Street View

Met Office issues weather warning for thunderstorms in Herts, Cambs and beyond

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across Herts and Cambs. Picture: Met Office

Most Read

Man charged after alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin

Convicted drug dealer Nathan Strachan from Impington must repay almost £14,000.

‘Inadequate’ Hitchin childcare service shut down by Ofsted

Bluebells Childminders, Hitchin was suspended yesterday following an Ofsted inspection. Picture: Google Maps

Off-duty police officer left with broken leg after Letchworth train fight

British Transport Police are appealing for help to find this man as they believe he may have information about the incident which left a police officer with a broken leg. Picture: British Transport Police

Hitchin man jailed for fracturing ex-partner’s eye socket in McDonalds assault

Hitchin's Clayton Garrick has been jailed after assaulting his former partner in the car park outside the McDonalds on Caxton Gibbet Park. Picture: Google Street View

Met Office issues weather warning for thunderstorms in Herts, Cambs and beyond

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across Herts and Cambs. Picture: Met Office

Latest from the The Comet

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2020 saved thanks to influx of volunteers

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - 'The Mighty Atom' - Garrett Engine. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Shortage of train crew to cause delays between King’s Cross and Cambridge/Ely/Kings Lynn

Passengers travelling on Great Northern services today between London Kings Cross and Cambridge/Ely/Kings Lynn could experience delays of up to 60 minutes due to a shortage of train crew. Picture: Nick Gill

Red Box Project aims to tackle period poverty in Stevenage

Members of Stevenage Youth Council helped deliver Red Box Project donations and donation bins to schools around Stevenage. Picture courtesy of SBC.

‘Caring is what I do, but it’s not what I am’

Norman Phillips speaks with The Comet's Jacob Thorburn in his home. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hitchin and Harpenden MP ‘sympathises’ with suspended MP Mark Field over protester incident

Bim Afolami said he
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists