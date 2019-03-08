Advanced search

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair and Country Show attracts thousands

PUBLISHED: 14:57 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:57 15 May 2019

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Sadie, 8, and Betsy, 6, enjoy the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Sadie, 8, and Betsy, 6, enjoy the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon

More than 7,500 people turned out for the 17th annual Stotfold Mill Steam Fair and Country Show at the weekend - but could this be the last one?

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Amelie, 11, and Maddie, 10, enjoy the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn HaddonStotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Amelie, 11, and Maddie, 10, enjoy the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The restored watermill, which is run entirely by volunteers, is appealing to the community for help to continue the popular event as stalwart organisers prepare to take a step back.

Organiser Liz Elvin told the Comet: "It was an absolutely fantastic weekend, I think lots of people thoroughly enjoyed it.

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Scarlett, 5, and Dexter, 20 months, enjoy the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn HaddonStotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Scarlett, 5, and Dexter, 20 months, enjoy the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon

"Some members of the events team have been doing this for 16 years and it's time for them to retire. It's a lot of work and takes a team to bring it together.

"Currently, we don't have anyone to replace them, and without the volunteers it's hard to continue.

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Oscar Papworth, 2, enjoys the steam train ride. Picture: Karyn HaddonStotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Oscar Papworth, 2, enjoys the steam train ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon

"The weekend proved that it's a fantastic weekend and people still want to come. We just need them to get involved.

"I think Stotfold still has great community spirit. We would love to have some people come help run an event."

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Dancers entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn HaddonStotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Dancers entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

If you are interested in volunteering, contact the mill on 01462 734541.

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Dancers entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn HaddonStotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Dancers entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - 'Lord Kitchener' - Burell Road Locomotive 1914. Picture: Karyn HaddonStotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - 'Lord Kitchener' - Burell Road Locomotive 1914. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - 'The Mighty Atom' - Garrett Engine. Picture: Karyn HaddonStotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - 'The Mighty Atom' - Garrett Engine. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - 'Endurance' - Fowler B6 Engine - Scale Model. Picture: Karyn HaddonStotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - 'Endurance' - Fowler B6 Engine - Scale Model. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Classic cars on display. Picture: Karyn HaddonStotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Classic cars on display. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Classic cars on display. Picture: Karyn HaddonStotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Classic cars on display. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Sasha Robinson enjoys the China Smash. Picture: Karyn HaddonStotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Sasha Robinson enjoys the China Smash. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Shenley and Erinna Lloyd enjoy the archery. Picture: Karyn HaddonStotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Shenley and Erinna Lloyd enjoy the archery. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Steam Engines on display. Picture: Karyn HaddonStotfold Mill Steam Fair 2019 - Steam Engines on display. Picture: Karyn Haddon

