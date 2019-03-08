Stotfold Mill Steam Fair and Country Show set for 17th year

The stunt riders at the Stotfold Mill Steam Fair 2017. Picture: Clive Porter Archant

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair and Country Show is set to return this weekend, as well as a Live@TheMill event ton Friday.

The restored watermill run solely by volunteers is prepared to welcone thousands of visitors to its main event of the year.

Volunteer Pam Peacock said: "There aren't many historical places in our area run by the community for the community.

"We have one major event every year - the Stotfold Mill Steam Fair and Country Show, where thousands of people of all ages and many families come and have fun and help us raise money to keep the mill open.

"Money raised means the mill is free to enter and explore for the rest of the year."

Live@TheMill will take place on Friday from 7pm until 11.30pm, and the 17th Steam Fair and Country Show will open on Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 5pm.

For tickets or more information, go to www.stotfoldmill.com.