Stotfold makeup artist hopes to bring home national award

PUBLISHED: 09:18 08 January 2019

Katy Angelidi from Stotfold is up for the Makeup Artist of the Year award at the Wedding Industry Awards.

A makeup artist from Stotfold has reached the national final of the 2019 Wedding Industry Awards, and will find out her fate next week.

Katy Angelidi is up against regional winners from across the country, after winning the East of England Makeup Artist of the Year award.

The 40-year-old from Stotfold has been doing makeup for 22 years and now runs her own business, specialising in luxury bridal makeup.

Katy said: “Winning the regional title was absolutely incredible, and I was up against some really strong competition.

“It still hasn’t quite sunk in that I’m through to the national final of such prestigious awards.

“I have had the pleasure of working with some amazing brides, and helping them to make their special day that little more special gives me real pride.

“I am really humbled that so many of them voted for me, getting to this stage of The Wedding Industry Awards is a really cherry on top of the cake.”

The businesswoman’s place in the final was secured through client testimonials and scores across seven categories – those, plus her portfolio of work, were then judged by a panel of high-profile industry leaders.

Before setting up her own makeup business, Katy travelled worldwide as a global makeup artist and trainer.

A mother of two daughters – Evie, 7, and Ruby, 2 – she recently set up another venture promoting “real makeup, for real women, with real lives”.

Beauty, Unfiltered is an online community, headed up by Katy, offering makeup and skincare advice, training, tutorials and, most recently, “From Confused To Confident” – a learn at home course to become your own makeup artist.

Katy explained: “As a makeup artist and a mum of two young girls, I find the increasing trend of using filters on selfies – which then appear on social media – very worrying, and it feeds self-hatred and lack of confidence in women of all ages.

“I wanted to offer an alternative to the caked on ‘instaglam’ makeup which offers an unrealistic image of what women should look like. And that is what ‘Beauty, Unfiltered’ is all about.

“It’s about using makeup to enhance what’s beautiful in each individual, and empowering women in particular to feel happy with who they are.”

The winner of the national award will be announced at a ceremony in Cafe de Paris in London next Wednesday, January 16.

