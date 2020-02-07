Baldock Rotary donates fifth defibrillator with latest at Stotfold baptist church

Baldock Rotary president Prue Dixon, Theo Clark of Kings Baptist church and Alan Cooper, mayor of Stotfold Town Council. Picture: Baldock Rotary Archant

Baldock Rotary Club has continued its programme of donating defibrillators to the community with the installation of its fifth, in Stotfold.

The defibrillator will be attached to the exterior of the Kings Baptist church at The Green.

Prue Dixon, president of Baldock Rotary, said: "One of Rotary's objectives is to give something back to the community, which is why Baldock Rotary Club is very happy to donate this defibrillator to the community of Stotfold".

Alan Cooper, mayor of Stotfold Town Council, accepting the donation, added: "It was a pleasure to recognise and receive this very generous gift of another defibrillator from Rotary.

"Our thanks also go to the Kings Baptist church who - as part of their philosophy of reaching out to the wider community - have allowed it to be attached to their building in such a prominent and strategic position to the northern end of our town.

"I hand it over to them as worthy custodians of the defibrillator."