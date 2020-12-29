Firefighter's daily freezing fish pond submersion for charity after mum's devastating demise from dementia

Published: 1:00 PM December 29, 2020

Stotfold's Keith Digby (right) with firefighter colleague Barry Mellor submerged in Keith's garden fish pond in aid of Dementia UK - Credit: Courtesy of Keith Digby

A firefighter has taken a dip in his freeing cold garden pond every day this month to raise money and awareness for a dementia charity, with his mum sadly in the advanced stages of the devastating disease.

Whatever the weather, Keith Digby has spent at least 10 minutes every day in December submerged up to his chin in his fish pond at his home in Stotfold - in nothing but boxer shorts - to raise money for Dementia UK.

With temperatures plummeting and snow forecast, 54-year-old Keith called it “a shockingly cold last week for The Dementia UK Digby Pond Challenge”. He said: “The weather is turning bitterly cold and, as a firefighter, I’m more used to extreme heat than extreme cold.”

Explaining his motivation for taking on and persevering with this extreme challenge, Keith said: “I want to raise funds and awareness to help conquer this awful condition. Cold water therapy is thought to help depression and reduce the risk of developing dementia. I have seen the devastating effects of dementia first-hand with my dear mum suffering daily.”

Keith’s sister, Mandy Shepherd, added: “Our mum can no longer remember who we are. Her dementia has progressed now so she can no longer walk or communicate. It is such a wicked disease and heart-breaking for our family to watch our mum slip away from us.”

Keith has smashed his £100 fundraising target and has raised more than £6,800 for Dementia UK so far. The charity provides Admiral nurses for families affected by dementia.

Mandy said: “Many of his colleagues and friends have joined him on his daily dips. I don't think people understand just how tough the challenge is, both physically and mentally.”

You can still support Keith’s challenge by making a donation here.

Keith said: “Any amount donated is greatly appreciated. Thank you for supporting me in this challenge. Let's beat dementia together.”

If you are affected by dementia and need information or advice, you can call Dementia UK’s helpline on 0800 888 6678 for support from dementia specialist Admiral nurses. The helpline is open from 9am to 9pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm at weekends.