Stotfold adventurer tells of 66-day arctic trek

PUBLISHED: 15:09 08 February 2019

Tom Young's arctic trek through Lapland. Picture: Tom Young

Archant

A Stotfold adventurer is set to unveil a documentary on his 66 day and 798.5 mile hike across Lapland last summer.

Tom Young walked across the length of the European Arctic Circle last year to raise money for Trees For Life, which has raised £495 so far.

Averaging 12 miles a day and hitting 62,500 steps on his biggest day, Tom scaled glacial mountains, wild camped 49 times, used rocks for shelter on the arctic tundra and hammocked in the wild forests under the Northern Lights.

The 29-year-old hiker said: “Camping wild, foraging for fruit and fungi and being exposed to the elements with the simple goal to travel on foot through untamed wilderness provided me with first hand experience of the types of habitat that have been destroyed from the British landscape.

“Feeling the ground tremor under my feet as two startled moose with their huge gangly legs crashed through the forest was mind-blowing. There were moments of pure wild joy.”

Temperatures in the Arctic tundra reached 34°C, and while carrying a 27kg rucksack, Tom had to drink nine litres of water a day to battle heat exhaustion.

He crossed areas of wilderness that are home to large carnivores like bears, wolves and lynx.

One evening, Tom set up in a camp spot next to a river surrounded by mountains, when at 1am he was hit by an icy windstorm.

He spent the entire night fighting to keep the tent and kit pinned to the ground until sunrise.

“With only one hour of rough sleep, I struggled to walk on, eventually bumping into three Norwegians staying in a remote mountain hut,” Tom said.

“Upon hearing of my escapades they immediately cooked me a hot Norwegian potato stew, boiled up a litre of coffee and insisted I ate the last of their chocolate supplies.

“Without a doubt the best meal of the trip, leaving me full of energy and overwhelmed with kindness. People are amazing, kindness really is king.”

Over his 66 days, Tom descended 18,536 metres, and ascended 18,992 metres. His highest point reached was 1,158 metres – twice the height of Mount Everest.

Tom is currently editing the footage for his documentary, but hopes to have it completed within the next month or two.

To donate to Tom’s cause, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/expeditionlapland.

