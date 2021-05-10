May 17 reopening: Dance academy awarded £250 fund as post-lockdown classes start

Published: 9:00 AM May 10, 2021 Updated: 3:06 PM May 10, 2021

Gifford Dance Academy in Stotfold has been awarded a Team Sport Award from a local power company to provide them with new mats as they return after lockdown - Credit: Courtesy of UK Power Networks/GDA

Dancers in Stotfold can take great leaps forward as lockdown restrictions ease with a roll out of new mats thanks to an award from a local company.

Gifford Dance Academy (GDA), which is home to around 150 dancers, has been awarded a £250 Team Sport Award from UK Power Networks. The welcome funding means that the academy can purchase new mats ahead of their triumphant return.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the past year has been difficult for the club, as COVID guidance limited their classes to an online-only format.

Around 150 dancers belong to the Stotfold-based Gifford Dance Academy, which has been awarded a £250 Team Sport award - Credit: Courtesy of UK Power Networks/GDA

GDA's head coach Rebecca Gifford said: “These new mats will make a huge difference in helping dancers learn and practice new skills safely as well as being key for eventually working on their acrobatic lifts together again once social distancing is relaxed.

“We are very pleased to return to face to face classes after so long. The dancers have done exceptionally well all year remaining incredibly committed and learning all of their routines for this year's competitions online as well as classes at the park during the summer.

“Carrying on through lockdown hasn't been easy as we haven't been able to host any of our usual fundraisers that help us keep the club going so we’re incredibly grateful for this donation as it will be a big help as we open up again.”