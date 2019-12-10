Advanced search

Dying Stotfold boy Ethan walks out onto pitch as Luton Town Football Club's mascot

PUBLISHED: 09:46 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 10 December 2019

Stotfold's Ethan Martin, who is only eight years old and has terminal cancer, was Luton Town Football Club's mascot at their match on Saturday. Picture: Courtesy of Hannah Matthews

Stotfold's Ethan Martin, who is only eight years old and has terminal cancer, was Luton Town Football Club's mascot at their match on Saturday. Picture: Courtesy of Hannah Matthews

Archant

An eight-year-old boy who is dying of cancer and only has weeks left to live was the mascot for Luton Town Football Club at their match against Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

Stotfold's Ethan Martin, who has been given a terminal cancer diagnosis, at Keech Hospice Care. Picture: Hannah MatthewsStotfold's Ethan Martin, who has been given a terminal cancer diagnosis, at Keech Hospice Care. Picture: Hannah Matthews

Ethan Martin, who lives in Stotfold, was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016. He now has terminal cancer and is close to the end of his journey, spending his final days in Keech Hospice Care in Luton.

Ethan is a loyal Luton Town fan and on Saturday walked proudly onto the pitch as the club's mascot, alongside his brothers Jack, four, and Brandon, 12.

Ethan's mum, Hannah Matthews, said: "It's the second time Ethan has been a mascot and all the people there were lovely."

Ethan was definitely his team's lucky mascot, watching Luton Town secure a 2-1 win against Wigan Athletic.

