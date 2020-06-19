Museum launches ‘story of Stevenage in 100 objects’ project

Barnwell School's legacy project on display at Stevenage museum. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2016

Residents are invited to share their favourite objects from Stevenage’s history, with the launch of Stevenage Museum’s ‘story of Stevenage in 100 objects.’

The museum will be open by appointment for residents to choose their object, with items ranging from Roman coins uncovered in Chells, to a dead rat that would have been stuffed with explosives during the Second World War.

Residents will need to explain why they have they chosen their item and why it is important to Stevenage’s history – you may also bring in an item from home – and a filmmaker will be on hand to record residents’ stories.

The top 100 items will then be chosen and published online through the summer and autumn.

Councillor Richard Henry, executive member for children, young people, leisure and culture, said: “Like museums up and down the country, Stevenage Museum has remained closed for many weeks, but behind its doors are thousands of objects, and each one tells part of the story of the town and the people who have lived and worked here for over 2,000 years.

“This is your chance to be part of this unique project looking back at our town’s rich history.”

If you have a favourite object or a story to share, the museum would love to hear from you. You can phone 01438 218 881 or email museum@stevenage.gov.uk to get in touch.