Applications invited for Herts police stop and search scrutiny panel

Earlier this month, Police and crime commissioner David Lloyd backed a "rigorous" stop and search policy. Picture: Gene Weatherley Gene Genie Photography

Volunteers interested in reviewing the effectiveness of Herts police's stop and search powers are being invited to join the latest scrutiny panel.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Police and Crime Commissioner's office has opened recruitment for the latest scrutiny panel, which will analyse stop and search powers across the county.

You may also want to watch:

New members aged between 18-30 are particularly wanted for the panel, which meets six times a year, to discuss, monitor and examine how Herts police carry out stop and search.

Members take part in the dip sampling of the Stop Search forms in order to achieve greater transparency in the use of the powers and improve public confidence and trust in how the tactic is used.

They also analyse body worn footage of stop searches and review anonymised records.

For further information and to apply before March 31, visit hertscommissioner.org/stopsearch