Letchworth schoolchildren earn £2,900 worth of free books with sponsored read

PUBLISHED: 14:02 27 October 2019

Children at Stonehill school in Letchworth have received nearly 3,000 new books after completing a sponsored read. Picture: Lordship Farm Primary School

Children at Stonehill school in Letchworth have received nearly 3,000 new books after completing a sponsored read. Picture: Lordship Farm Primary School

Following a sponsored read in the summer, Letchworth schoolchildren have now received £2,900 worth of books.

Children at Stonehill Primary School in Letchworth have received nearly 3,000 new books after completing a sponsored read. Picture: Lordship Farm Primary SchoolChildren at Stonehill Primary School in Letchworth have received nearly 3,000 new books after completing a sponsored read. Picture: Lordship Farm Primary School

Pupils at Stonehill Primary School read and listen to as many books they could in order to raise money for new ones at the school.

In addition to the amount raised by the children, the Letchworth NISA shop and other businesses made generous donations towards the sponsored event which was organised by Susana Rice from Usborne Books at Home.

Usborne Books at Home aims to support educational establishments and encourage children's love of books by rewarding schools which participate in their sponsored events with additional free books.

Headteacher Mrs Close said: "As a result of the children's efforts, we have a huge number of new books covering all areas of the curriculum.

"We have been able to enhance our main library and our book corners in classrooms to develop the children's love of reading.

"What an amazing achievement for our school to receive such a huge amount of books for the children!"

