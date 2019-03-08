How to care for your loved ones even after they're gone and preserve a lasting memorial

Long after our loved ones are gone, we can take comfort in visiting a place where we can treasure special memories. Taking care of a stone memorial can be an important way of keeping that connection. Instone Memorials is a memorial company based in Stevenage that specialises in headstone restoration. Amanda Cole, a member of the Instone Memorials family, explains how they can help you preserve and cherish your memories for longer.

Helping you to continue to care for your loved ones

Over time weather conditions can have a damaging effect on granite and soft stone headstones. Natural stone can begin to look dirty, marked and weathered - not the look that families want to see when visiting the grave of a loved one.

Instone Memorials can help you maintain a headstone, to keep it looking its best which can provide some peace of mind for the memories of all the good times you shared and celebrating the love you had for them.

Instone Memorials offers a full headstone renovation service. They can repair, resurface, clean and re-level headstones, to get them back to looking their best, and continue the legacy of your loved one, and the impression they had on your lives.

"It can be hard to visit the resting place of our lost loved ones as often as we'd like, and if you find the grave is in disrepair it's easy to feel like you have neglected it, even though this isn't the case at all. We can help to restore the headstone to its original condition," said Amanda.

Providing an understanding and open environment

"Creating a final resting place for a loved one and maintaining it in their memory, is a journey for our customers, and its one we want to do our best to help with and make as easy as possible for them," said Amanda.

Customers can visit the showroom and sit with a member of the team in a relaxed, comfortable environment where there's space for you to talk openly about what you would like for the grave.

Instone Memorials understands how important it is to give families the space and support they need to discuss this sensitive and emotional topic. After hearing what you are looking for, they can advise and suggest the best options for you.

A member of the team will then visit the grave and assess what repairs or renovations need to be done. They will provide a written estimate outlining their recommendations.

You will have final say and approval on all work that's carried out.

"Customers are happy with the results. They feel as though they are still managing to care for their loved ones, even after they are gone," Amanda said.

Conveying a message of love

Finding the right words to say to our loved ones can be hard. Instone Memorials friendly team can help you find what you want to say and translate that message using the best-crafted materials and engravings.

They can add additional inscriptions if you need to add another name to the headstone or any further details.

"We believe our customers are the most important people in the business, that's why we are dedicated to delivering a high standard of considerate and respectful customer service, so they can get the very best support to get the results they want," said Amanda.

Overtime headstone inscriptions can fade and become hard to read. Instone Memorials can clean, re-gild, paint or re-cut the lettering to restore and repair any existing wording on the memorial.

Creating memories to last

Instone Memorials has over 35 year's stonemasonry experience.

"We believe our level of guidance and attention to detail is unrivalled in the industry," said Amanda.

Instone Memorials offer a caring, compassionate and understanding service to their customers. Advisors will work alongside you to create a memorial that matches your requirements for a fitting, lasting memorial.

Visit www.instone-memorials.co.uk for more information. To speak with a member of the team call 01438 748476 or email hello@instonememorials.co.uk.