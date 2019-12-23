Advanced search

Letchworth couple in appeal for stolen Christmas reindeer

PUBLISHED: 17:21 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:21 23 December 2019

Claire Bunyan has launched a social media campaign to help locate her family of stolen reindeer. Picture: Claire Bunyan

A Letchworth couple have launched an appeal to find a family of Christmas reindeer decorations that were stolen from their garden last week.

The illuminated reindeer - worth £250 - were stolen from the couple's back garden in High Avenue last Wednesday, and they are now appealing for the public's support to help recover them.

Claire and her husband said they were "really upset" to discover the deer had been taken, and added that they're "now going to get CCTV, because even plugging the cable indoors and hammering a lot of pegs into the ground didn't deter the thieves."

A Herts police spokesperson said the theft occurred between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Wednesday, December 18, and have asked anyone with information to also contact police.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/113732/19.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

