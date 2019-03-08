£9,000 bike stolen from Baldock is finally found – in Poland

Marc London (left) and Sergeant Arkadiusz Matuszyn with the recovered bike. Picture: Herts Police Archant

A £9,000 triathlon bike stolen from a property in Baldock has been found, more than 700 miles away in Poland.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The bike was one of two specialist road bikes stolen from the property in Ashtons Lane in a robbery in August last year.

Owner Marc London was determined to find them and trawled social media looking for similar bikes for sale.

Amazingly, he found a bike that he thought was his and this was confirmed when the shop was raided by Polish police, who believed stolen goods were being sold through the unit.

Sergeant Al Clarke was contacted by Marc to see if the bike could be identified. He said: “This was a very long process.

You may also want to watch:

“The language barrier was an issue and things moved slowly until the International Crime Coordination Centre became involved.

“They got in contact with prosecutors in Poland and finally the bike was identified as Marc's and released for collection.”

Marc travelled to Poland at the end of April and, after a three-hour interview, his bike was returned.

“I couldn't believe it when then said I could come and collect my bike as I was beginning to think it would never be returned,” he said.

“My dogged determination to find it and Al's contacts which helped cut through the red tape, meant we finally got it returned.

“Although we are no nearer to finding out who took it, I am delighted that it is finally back where it belongs.”