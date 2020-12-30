F1 star Lewis Hamilton looks set for historic knighthood

Published: 2:58 PM December 30, 2020

Stevenage born Lewis Hamilton could be awarded an historic knighthood after reports have emerged suggesting PM Boris Johnson personally intervened. - Credit: Daimler AG

Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton looks set to be awarded the prestigious honour of a knighthood.

Having been born and raised in Stevenage, Hamilton's trailblazing career has seen him break records, take a stand against injustice and he now looks set for an historic knighthood.

There had been concerns over Hamilton's eligibility for the award - as he has not officially been registered as a citizen in the country since 2007.

But national outlets are now reporting that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has personally intervened, and will ensure Hamilton is awarded his knighthood as a foreign resident by placing him on the 'Diplomatic and Overseas List'.

It is believed that this will be the first time this designation has been used for a sporting athlete in this country's history.

Hamilton's storied career has been well documented, but the Stevenage star has enjoyed plenty of ups and downs in his time.

He has deep roots in the town, having been born and raised in Stevenage, attending Peartree Spring Primary School and the Saint John Henry Newman Catholic School.

Formula 1 race ace Lewis Hamilton revisited his primary school Peartree Spring in Stevenage in 2010. - Credit: Archant

Hamilton began karting at eight years old, and aged 10, wearing a borrowed dinner jacket at a central London awards ceremony, he asked McLaren boss Ron Dennis if he could drive for him.

Dennis wrote in the youngster’s autograph book: “Phone me in nine years, and we’ll sort something out then.”

His historic career has seen him win big at both McLaren and Mercedes - with Hamilton equalling the legendary Michael Schumacher's record of seven titles this year.

He was the first black driver in Formula One and in 2008, he was awarded his first title, an MBE, for his services to motor racing.

But, there was controversy over his comments at the Sports Personality of the Year event in 2018, where Hamilton compared Stevenage to "slums".

There have also been concerns over his tax status, as a resident of the principality Monaco, which Hamilton has defended over the years.

Alongside his startling success in motorsport, Hamilton also clinched his second Sports Personality of the Year award last weekend.

And Hamilton could also soon be named a 'Freeman of the Borough', should enough support be there for the move at Stevenage Borough Council.

