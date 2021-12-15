Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Arise, Sir Lewis! Stevenage's Hamilton knighted after F1 heartbreak

Maya Derrick

Published: 1:46 PM December 15, 2021
Stevenage's Lewis Hamilton has been knighted at Windsor Castle today for his contribution to motorsport .

Sir Lewis, who grew up in the town and attended The John Henry Newman School, was bestowed the honour by the Prince of Wales today (Wednesday, December 15).

Accompanied by his mother Carmen Lockhart, the F1 driver was recognised for his contributions in the Queen's 2021 New Years Honours list, after a record-breaking 2020 - where he equalled Michael Schumacher's championships record.

The honour comes days after Hamilton was controversially beaten by Max Verstappen during the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

The title, should the 36-year-old have won it, would've been a record-breaking eighth title for Hamilton.

Hamilton joins three other F1 drivers who have been knighted: Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss and Jackie Stewart - though Hamilton is the first to be honoured before retirement.

