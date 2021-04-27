Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Earth Day: Stevenage pupils act on eco concerns

Louise McEvoy

Published: 8:58 AM April 27, 2021   
Stevenage Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School pupils holding an Earth Day environmental banner

Pupils at Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School in Stevenage took part in Earth Day - Credit: Courtesy of Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

Children at Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School in Stevenage have made banners and posters encouraging change for a greener world, as part of last Thursday's Earth Day - an annual event promoting environmental protection.

Pupils wrote pledges for ways to reduce their carbon footprints at home, and devised the school’s eco promise - to save water; look after animals; repair, reuse, reduce and recycle; turn off lights and don't drive.

An Earth Day environmental poster by a Stevenage Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School pupil

Children shared their environmental concerns during Earth Day - Credit: Courtesy of Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

Inclusion leader Christina Anderson said: “We are committed to making sustainable education relevant to our children and giving them a voice in the community to share their important messages.

"We are custodians of the planet and have a responsibility to act now to protect its biodiversity."

Earth Day poster by Stevenage Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School pupil

Pupils discussed ways to help save the planet - Credit: Courtesy of Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

One pupil said: “Don’t leave your litter on the beach because the sea gets dirty.” Another added: “I want to grow up on a planet with clean air, plants, animals and no rubbish.”

Stevenage Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School pupils holding an Earth Day banner

The children made personal pledges and devised the school's eco promise, as part of Earth Day - Credit: Courtesy of Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School


