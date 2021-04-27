Earth Day: Stevenage pupils act on eco concerns

Published: 8:58 AM April 27, 2021

Children at Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School in Stevenage have made banners and posters encouraging change for a greener world, as part of last Thursday's Earth Day - an annual event promoting environmental protection.

Pupils wrote pledges for ways to reduce their carbon footprints at home, and devised the school’s eco promise - to save water; look after animals; repair, reuse, reduce and recycle; turn off lights and don't drive.

Inclusion leader Christina Anderson said: “We are committed to making sustainable education relevant to our children and giving them a voice in the community to share their important messages.

"We are custodians of the planet and have a responsibility to act now to protect its biodiversity."

One pupil said: “Don’t leave your litter on the beach because the sea gets dirty.” Another added: “I want to grow up on a planet with clean air, plants, animals and no rubbish.”

