Pupils brighten high street for Great Big Art Exhibition

Published: 10:00 AM March 30, 2021

Stevenage's Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School pupils have created spring-inspired pictures as part of The Great Big Art Exhibition - Credit: Courtesy of Anji Archer

Artwork depicting spring by pupils at Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School in Stevenage is currently making a colourful window display at Co-op Funeralcare in the town's High Street.

Woolenwick is one of several Stevenage schools taking part in the national Great Big Art Exhibition, which is celebrating creative talent and promoting unity during the pandemic.

Peter Kilday, manager of Co-op Funeralcare in Stevenage High Street, is delighted with the artwork by Woolenwick pupils - Credit: Courtesy of Anji Archer

Each fortnight, an artist nominates a theme and people get creative with whatever they have to hand, resulting in paintings, sculptures or junk modelling to display in gardens, windows or balconies.

Woolenwick pupils have embraced sculptor Anish Kapoor's theme of colour, creating spring-inspired drawings and paintings for the community to enjoy during the Easter break.

Anji Archer, who creates links between community groups and the Co-op, said: "Please do go and look at the inspiring artworks made by the children - it will brighten up your day."