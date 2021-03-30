Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Pupils brighten high street for Great Big Art Exhibition

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 10:00 AM March 30, 2021   
Artwork by Stevenage Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School pupils on display in Co-op Funeralcare in Old Town High Street

Stevenage's Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School pupils have created spring-inspired pictures as part of The Great Big Art Exhibition - Credit: Courtesy of Anji Archer

Artwork depicting spring by pupils at Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School in Stevenage is currently making a colourful window display at Co-op Funeralcare in the town's High Street.

Woolenwick is one of several Stevenage schools taking part in the national Great Big Art Exhibition, which is celebrating creative talent and promoting unity during the pandemic.

Artwork by Stevenage Woolenwick pupils in the window of Co-op Funeralcare in the Old Town High Street

Peter Kilday, manager of Co-op Funeralcare in Stevenage High Street, is delighted with the artwork by Woolenwick pupils - Credit: Courtesy of Anji Archer

Each fortnight, an artist nominates a theme and people get creative with whatever they have to hand, resulting in paintings, sculptures or junk modelling to display in gardens, windows or balconies.

Woolenwick pupils have embraced sculptor Anish Kapoor's theme of colour, creating spring-inspired drawings and paintings for the community to enjoy during the Easter break.

Anji Archer, who creates links between community groups and the Co-op, said: "Please do go and look at the inspiring artworks made by the children - it will brighten up your day."

You may also want to watch:

People
Education
Campaign
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Vista Tower has failed a fire safety inspection

Investigations | Special Report

'I've lost everything': Buyers fear ruin as homes are deemed a fire hazard

Charles Thomson

person
New benches outside Wetherspoon in Stevenage High Street

Retail

Loss of free high street parking causes concern for small businesses

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Welwyn's Martin Sheppard with his two grandchildren

Lister Hospital

'Dad died in agony while medics watched - it was like a horror film'

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage Matt Storey

'I wasn't living, I was just existing. Those years changed me'

Jacob Thorburn

person
Comments powered by Disqus