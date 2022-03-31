The manager of Woodlands View Care Home in Stevenage says the Care Quality Commission's 'good' rating for the service is a "fantastic achievement for the whole team" - Credit: Courtesy of HC-One

A care home with a history that includes a fatal fire and breaches of legal requirements has propelled itself from a health watchdog's rating of 'requires improvement' to 'good' in all areas.

Woodlands View Care Home in Magpie Crescent in Stevenage, which is currently running at half its capacity, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission last month and secured a rating of 'good' in all five areas inspected - caring, safe, effective, well-led and responsive.

This follows an unannounced CQC inspection last summer, when breaches of legal requirements were found and the care home was rated as 'requires improvement'.

The CQC report based on last month's inspection says: "People felt they were safe and well-supported by the service. Staff received the appropriate training for their role and people felt they had the right knowledge and skills. Staff felt supported by the management team.

"There were activities and events available to help reduce social isolation and promote people’s wellbeing, and there were effective monitoring processes in place to help ensure a good standard of service."

Woodlands View offers short and long-term care packages for older people in Stevenage that require residential, nursing or nursing dementia care, and is run by care company HC-One.

Woodlands View's manager, Deby O’Hare, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for the whole team and very well-deserved. Woodlands View is like one big family. Everybody supports, encourages and motivates each other, whilst keeping our residents at the heart of everything we do.”

HC-One's area director, Felicity Motcho, added: “This rating is great news. I would like to thank the whole team for their commitment and hard work and congratulate them on such an impressive report.

“We are dedicated to achieving our aim of being the care provider of choice for those looking for the very best care and support, and employer of choice for the best, most professional and kindest care staff.”

There was a fatal fire at Woodlands View in February 2018, when resident Bernard Wilks, 87, and his partner Yvonne Rowan, 79, who had been visiting him, died after Mr Wilks's oxygen cylinder exploded. The CQC found safety standards were not being met.