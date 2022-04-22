Animal lovers raise funds for abandoned pets in Ukraine as demand continues

Subscriber Exclusive

Cardies Labradors with one of five pet supplies collections on route to AMA dog rescue representative Julie Simms. - Credit: Courtesy of Jo Sorrell

A Stevenage card shop has teamed up with an international animal rescue organisation to help raise money for pets left behind in Ukraine.

Cardies, an independent shop selling greeting cards and gifts, has been fundraising for AMA dog rescue to send supplies for the abandoned dogs in the war torn country.

Co-owner Jo Sorrell felt "totally useless" when the news of the war against Ukraine broke. After seeing a Facebook plea from Julie Sims and Angie Barry, Jo felt compelled to get in contact to set up a fundraising point in Stevenage.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit https://gofund.me/b0fcbdbe.

