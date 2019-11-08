Stevenage women dominate report of top science talent

Stevenage women dominate a new report of leading figures in UK science - the latest big win for the town's globally recognised medical research.

More than 10 oer cent of the UK's '50 Movers & Shakers in BioBusiness 2019' - a list recognising outstanding female talent in bioscience - are based at Stevenage's bioscience campus on Gunnels Road.

The women recognised as industry leaders are Sally Ann Forsyth, chief executive at Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst, Veronique Bouchet - chief medical officer of RowAnalytics - Melanie Lee, CEO at LifeArc, Jane Whitrow - VP of business operations at Freeline Therapeutics - Pauline Stasiak, investment principal at LifeArc Seed Fund, Jane Robertson - CMO at Achilles Therapeutics - and Anna Outhwaite, head of ATTC network coordination at Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult.

Dr Sally Ann Forsyth said: "It's an honour to be included among this list of exceptional women from across the sector. We are proud that SBC is home to so many of this year's movers and shakers."

The report comes two months after Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst was designated a Life Sciences Opportunity Zone in October - following a visit from Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi.

LSOZ's are recognised as national leaders in research and opportunity, forming a key part of the government's strategy to harness the UK's life science revolution.