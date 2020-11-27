Aldi incident: Woman charged with racially-aggravated assault and destroying property

A woman from Stevenage is set to face court today, after bottles of alcohol were smashed in Aldi in the town earlier this week.

Police were called at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, November 25 to reports of an incident at the supermarket in Fairlands Way, Stevenage.

Videos that quickly surfaced online showed bottles of alcohol being smashed onto the floor.

Officers attended and a woman was arrested. She was later taken to hospital for treatment to injuries to her hand before being placed in police custody.

Today, Barbara Stange-Alvarez, 35 and from Stevenage, will face Hatfield Magistrates’ Court, charged with destroying or damaging property, racially aggravated common assault, public order offences and assault by beating.

