Advanced search

Stevenage widow takes on 100-mile charity run challenge in husband’s memory

PUBLISHED: 16:45 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:45 02 September 2020

Catherine Everett, pictured here with her daughters Anna and Evie, has pledged to run 100 miles for the Motor Neurone Disease Association in memory of her husband Scott, who died from MND last summer. Picture: Courtesy of Catherine Everett

Catherine Everett, pictured here with her daughters Anna and Evie, has pledged to run 100 miles for the Motor Neurone Disease Association in memory of her husband Scott, who died from MND last summer. Picture: Courtesy of Catherine Everett

Archant

The widow of a man who lost his brave battle with motor neurone disease last year, robbing him of the chance to see his two young daughters grow up, is running 100 miles to raise money towards research into a cure for the devastating illness.

Scott Everett was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in March 2017 and died in July last year, aged just 48. Picture: Courtesy of Catherine EverettScott Everett was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in March 2017 and died in July last year, aged just 48. Picture: Courtesy of Catherine Everett

Scott Everett, who lived in Stevenage with his wife Catherine and children Anna and Evie, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in March 2017 and died in July last year, aged just 48. His daughters were only seven and four years old.

Since his death, Catherine has been fundraising in Scott’s name for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, in the hope that one day a cure can be found.

She had signed up to the Great South Run on October 18, but the race has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Undeterred, Catherine has now signed up to GSR Solo and vowed to complete 25 runs between September 1 and October 18, totalling 100 miles and culminating with the 10-mile Great South Run distance.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “I cared for Scott and watched him decline for two-and-a-half years and then, on July 19 last year, my young daughters and I said goodbye.

“His determination to not give up in the face of this cruel disease was inspirational.

“There is no cure for motor neurone disease. It slowly strips the sufferer of all physical and personal independence, leaving them trapped in a body which no longer works. It’s cruel to suffer, it’s cruel to watch.

“Great strides are being made in research to understand the disease and, one day, I believe there will be a way to slow it, if not stop it. All the money raised in Scott’s name will therefore go towards research, as was his request.”

With her daughters at home with her since lockdown began in March, finding time to train has been hard for Catherine, making her running challenge even tougher. She said: “I’ll be wearing my MNDA running vest for every run, so please can people beep me or clap if they see me out and about to help keep me going? This is a much bigger challenge than I set out to achieve originally, so your support would be hugely appreciated.

“Thank you for helping me help fight motor neurone disease.”

To sponsor Catherine, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/catherine-everett79.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Racist abuse in Hitchin sparks CCTV appeal

Police have released an image of a woman who might be able to help their enquiries after two people were subjected to racist verbal abuse in Hitchin. Picture: Herts police

Portable museum attracts 800 visitors to Hitchin town centre

A light exhibition attracted more than 800 visitors to Hitchin town centre. Picture: Hitchin BID

Can you help identify an award-winning ‘Shining Star of Stevenage’?

Stevenage's Roaring Meg is searching for 'Shining Stars of Stevenage'. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage author’s own experience of gangs, violence and drugs inspire debut novel

Just a Small Town is author Paul Linggood's debut novel.

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Racist abuse in Hitchin sparks CCTV appeal

Police have released an image of a woman who might be able to help their enquiries after two people were subjected to racist verbal abuse in Hitchin. Picture: Herts police

Portable museum attracts 800 visitors to Hitchin town centre

A light exhibition attracted more than 800 visitors to Hitchin town centre. Picture: Hitchin BID

Can you help identify an award-winning ‘Shining Star of Stevenage’?

Stevenage's Roaring Meg is searching for 'Shining Stars of Stevenage'. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage author’s own experience of gangs, violence and drugs inspire debut novel

Just a Small Town is author Paul Linggood's debut novel.

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage widow takes on 100-mile charity run challenge in husband’s memory

Catherine Everett, pictured here with her daughters Anna and Evie, has pledged to run 100 miles for the Motor Neurone Disease Association in memory of her husband Scott, who died from MND last summer. Picture: Courtesy of Catherine Everett

Ickleford suffer big defeat to Ampthill in latest Herts Cricket League outing

Luke Marsden was his usual frugal self with the ball for Ickleford against Ampthill. Picture: DANNY LOO

Bim Afolami MP calls on Hitchin and Harpenden businesses to join government’s Kickstart scheme

Bim Afolami MP is calling on Hitchin and Harpenden businesses to sign up to the Government's 'Kickstart' scheme. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Hitchin-bound trains to be cancelled or delayed after overhead wires damaged

Great Northern trains may be subject to delay after damage to overhead electrical wires was discovered this afternoon. Picture: Nick Gill

Isolated elderly in Hertfordshire receive mental wellbeing packs

Thousands of special packs have been handed out to isolated elderly people in Hertfordshire, to help improve their mental wellbeing. Picture: Courtesy of HILS