Stevenage woman who had 'never painted before' discovers she's an artist

Stevenage's Shara Smith discovered a talent for art during the first lockdown - Credit: Courtesy of Shara Smith

When business dried up during the pandemic, tour operator Shara Smith says she felt the "craziest urge to paint" and, having never painted before, discovered a mind-blowing talent for art.

Shara Smith, who lives in Stevenage, picked up a paintbrush in June 2020 and hasn't looked back since, making a career out of her new-found talent as an artist.

She explained: "In the summer of 2020, I was fighting a situation I couldn't win, with my travel business hit by the pandemic. I felt stuck, unsure what direction to take and needing to find another income."

