Man arrested in connection with suspicious items in Stevenage

A man in his 40s has been arrested after the bomb squad was called to Wisden Road in Stevenage on Friday.

Officers were called to an address in the street at around 8am to a report of an aggravated burglary.

As a result of the police response Andre Sawczenko, aged 43 and from Stevenage, was arrested and has since been charged with aggravated burglary.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on March 23.

Following a police search in relation to the aggravated burglary, officers found a number of suspicious items and a second man in his 40s was arrested.

Cordons were put in place, the bomb squad was called and 32 houses were evacuated.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team assessed a number of items and removed them.

They are currently subject to further examination and police are awaiting results.

The man remains under investigation and there are no terrorism links.