Advanced search

Updated

Man arrested in connection with suspicious items in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 11:52 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 25 February 2020

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with suspicious items found in Wisden Road, Stevenage. Picture: Matt Powell

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with suspicious items found in Wisden Road, Stevenage. Picture: Matt Powell

Archant

A man in his 40s has been arrested after the bomb squad was called to Wisden Road in Stevenage on Friday.

Officers were called to an address in the street at around 8am to a report of an aggravated burglary.

As a result of the police response Andre Sawczenko, aged 43 and from Stevenage, was arrested and has since been charged with aggravated burglary.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on March 23.

You may also want to watch:

Following a police search in relation to the aggravated burglary, officers found a number of suspicious items and a second man in his 40s was arrested.

Cordons were put in place, the bomb squad was called and 32 houses were evacuated.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team assessed a number of items and removed them.

They are currently subject to further examination and police are awaiting results.

The man remains under investigation and there are no terrorism links.

Most Read

Free entry to North Herts swimming pools to mark plastic free initiative

If you visit Hitchin Swimming Centre or North Herts Leisure Centre you can swim for free if they bring their own flip flops to wear. Picture: NHDC

Appeal for witnesses after moped crash in Stevenage

Police have arrested a Stevenage man on suspicion of driving while under the influence. Picture: Archant

Major Stevenage roads to shut after roadworks rescheduled

The roundabout of Birdwing Walk to Fairlands Way, Stevenage will be closed due to resurfacing. Picture: Archant

Man arrested in connection with suspicious items in Stevenage

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with suspicious items found in Wisden Road, Stevenage. Picture: Matt Powell

Two Hitchin teens charged following Stevenage Tesco stabbing

Two teenagers from Hitchin have been charged with s18 GBH following Stevenage Tesco stabbing. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Free entry to North Herts swimming pools to mark plastic free initiative

If you visit Hitchin Swimming Centre or North Herts Leisure Centre you can swim for free if they bring their own flip flops to wear. Picture: NHDC

Appeal for witnesses after moped crash in Stevenage

Police have arrested a Stevenage man on suspicion of driving while under the influence. Picture: Archant

Major Stevenage roads to shut after roadworks rescheduled

The roundabout of Birdwing Walk to Fairlands Way, Stevenage will be closed due to resurfacing. Picture: Archant

Man arrested in connection with suspicious items in Stevenage

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with suspicious items found in Wisden Road, Stevenage. Picture: Matt Powell

Two Hitchin teens charged following Stevenage Tesco stabbing

Two teenagers from Hitchin have been charged with s18 GBH following Stevenage Tesco stabbing. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Could you help Stevenage musician realise his dreams?

David Naylor is aiming to release 'One Last Poem' this summer. Picture: Supplied

Man arrested in connection with suspicious items in Stevenage

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with suspicious items found in Wisden Road, Stevenage. Picture: Matt Powell

Petition to reopen Hertfordshire sexual health clinics needs last few signatures today

Emma Curtis is petitioning for the reopening of sexual health clinics closed in Hertfordshire last year. Picture: Pixabay

Hertfordshire paedophiles seeking help to stop viewing sexual images of children double

The number of people in Hertfordshire seeking help to stop viewing sexual images of children has doubled in the last 12 months. Picture: Pexels

Standon Calling 2020 line-up announced with Hot Chip, Craig David and Ella Eyre on the bill

The main stage at last year's Standon Calling, Picture: Ania Shrimpton
Drive 24