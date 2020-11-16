Buy tickets to Stevenage widow’s charity quiz in husband’s memory

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 11:06 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 16 November 2020

Catherine and Scott Everett both faced the future bravely. Picture: Catherine Everett.

A widow who lost her husband to motor neurone disease last year is holding a charity quiz on Friday to raise money in his memory, and tickets are still available.

Scott Everett, who lived in Stevenage with his wife Catherine and their children Anna and Evie, died in July last year after a two-and-a-half year battle with MND. He was only 48 years old and his daughters were just seven and four at the time.

Catherine regularly raises money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association to help fund research into a cure for the devastating disease, which slowly robs sufferers of their independence.

Having last month completed a challenge to run 128 miles in 45 days for MNDA, Catherine is now organising a virtual quiz night on Zoom at 8pm on Friday. A team is £20 – maximum of six per team – or £4 per player. To book your place, email MNDAQuizfundraiser@yahoo.com.

