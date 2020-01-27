Have you seen this wanted man from Stevenage?

Bryan Field from Stevenage is wanted by police for a number of offences, including theft and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Herts police Archant

Police in Stevenage are appealing for help and information in order to find a man who is currently wanted.

Bryan Field, aged 34, who is thought to be living in the town, is wanted in connection with numerous offences including theft and assaulting a police officer.

A possible sighting of Bryan this morning turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.

Officers, supported by the police helicopter and a local dog unit, attended an address in the Old Town, where a man had made off from police.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Bryan or who has any information relating to his whereabouts should call 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

You can also speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If a crime is in progress or someone's life is in danger, call 999 immediately.