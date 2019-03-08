Stevenage carer's pride after walk brings community together

Stevenage mayor Simon Speller was all smiles at the Stevenage Carers Walk at Fairlands Valley Park. Picture: Danny Loo ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

An unpaid carer in Stevenage has spoken of his pride following an awareness walk held in the town.

The Stevenage Carers Walk started at Costello's Cafe in Fairlands Valley Park. Picture: Danny Loo The Stevenage Carers Walk started at Costello's Cafe in Fairlands Valley Park. Picture: Danny Loo

Hosted by Stevenage Carers Hub, the fifth annual walk Stevenage Carers Walk began at 11.30am and continued until 4.30pm in Fairlands Valley Park last Saturday.

The event kicked off with a short welcome from town mayor Simon Speller, followed by a message from Iain MacBeath - director of adult care services at Herts County Council.

Norman Phillips, an unpaid carer in Stevenage, played an instrumental part in the organising and fundraising behind this event.

Despite his doctor recommending he skip the walk after having surgery, the 67-year-old walked for four of the six miles.

The annual walk, now in its fifth year, was raising money for Carers UK. Picture: Danny Loo The annual walk, now in its fifth year, was raising money for Carers UK. Picture: Danny Loo

Norman said: "Days like this make me very proud to be part of this community. Everyone comes together and values carers.

"I can say from experience that it really cheers us up."

So far, Norman has raised close to £1,000 for Carers UK, but he hopes to double that and hit his target of £2,000.

Carers gather before the start of the Stevenage Carers Walk, which was held for Carers Week. Picture: Danny Loo Carers gather before the start of the Stevenage Carers Walk, which was held for Carers Week. Picture: Danny Loo

The theme of this year's Carers Week was getting carers connected, and the walk represented a good opportunity for this.

Organisations from across Herts including Stevenage Borough Council, Herts Constabulary, GP Carer Champions, Carers in Herts and East and North Herts Trust attended the day.

To donate to Norman's JustGiving page, click here.