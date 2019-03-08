Breaking

Waitrose in Stevenage Old Town set to close

Stevenage Waitrose store will close this autumn. Picture: Maya Derrick Archant

The Waitrose store in Stevenage Old Town is set to close this autumn after 41 years of trading in the High Street.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stevenage's Waitrose store is set for closure. Picture: Maya Derrick Stevenage's Waitrose store is set for closure. Picture: Maya Derrick

The supermarket confirmed the news today after informing partners working at the branch.

You may also want to watch:

Waitrose & Partners regional manager Ashley Broad said: "We have taken great pride in being part of the Stevenage community, so the sale of the shop is not something we take lightly, but have sadly not been able to find a way to make the shop commercially sustainable in the long term.

"Our priority is our partners working there who will be fully supported throughout the process and we will identify opportunities for those wishing to remain with the business wherever possible."

The 97 partners working at the shop will now enter a period of consultation and as part of this we will explore opportunities within the partnership for those who wish to remain with the business.

The Comet asked Waitrose if other stores in the area were set for closure, and a spokesman said Stevenage was "the only Hertfordshire shop to be announced today".