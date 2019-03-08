Advanced search

Waitrose in Stevenage Old Town set to close

PUBLISHED: 15:20 18 July 2019

Stevenage Waitrose store will close this autumn. Picture: Maya Derrick

Stevenage Waitrose store will close this autumn. Picture: Maya Derrick

The Waitrose store in Stevenage Old Town is set to close this autumn after 41 years of trading in the High Street.

Stevenage's Waitrose store is set for closure. Picture: Maya DerrickStevenage's Waitrose store is set for closure. Picture: Maya Derrick

The supermarket confirmed the news today after informing partners working at the branch.

Waitrose & Partners regional manager Ashley Broad said: "We have taken great pride in being part of the Stevenage community, so the sale of the shop is not something we take lightly, but have sadly not been able to find a way to make the shop commercially sustainable in the long term.

"Our priority is our partners working there who will be fully supported throughout the process and we will identify opportunities for those wishing to remain with the business wherever possible."

The 97 partners working at the shop will now enter a period of consultation and as part of this we will explore opportunities within the partnership for those who wish to remain with the business.

The Comet asked Waitrose if other stores in the area were set for closure, and a spokesman said Stevenage was "the only Hertfordshire shop to be announced today".

£10,000 worth of illegal cigarettes seized from Stevenage store

Herts police and trading standards officers seized £10,000 worth of illegal cigarettes from a Stevenage store. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage doctor awaits tribunal hearing following allegations of misconduct

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan awaits tribunal over allegations of misconduct.

Offley restaurant to close after 13 years

Offley Oriental has closed after 13 years in the community. Picture: Google Maps

Three people taken to hospital after A505 crash

There was a crash between Baldock and Royston yesterday evening

Missing appeal: Stevenage woman now found

Police appeal: woman found

