Visitor centre to share regeneration plans opens in Stevenage Town Square

PUBLISHED: 07:03 31 July 2019

The new Visitor Centre in Stevenage town centre has been opened to keep residents up to date about the regeneration programme. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Archant

A new visitor centre has been opened in Stevenage's Town Square to keep residents up-to-date with the town's regeneration plans.

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor and CEP Matt Partridge opened the new Visitor Centre in the town on Friday. Picture: Stevenage Borough CouncilStevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor and CEP Matt Partridge opened the new Visitor Centre in the town on Friday. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

The centre - located next to Primark in the old Barclays Bank building - was launched on Friday by Stevenage Borough Council, and will be open to the public each week Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm.

Council leader Sharon Taylor said: "We're delighted to have opened the centre and would encourage people to attend to learn more about all the regeneration programme and what we have lined up to transform our town in the coming years."

Displays at the centre are set to change regularly over the next few months, and visitors will have the chance to see a full 3D fly-through video of the developments, a scale 3D printed model of the town and design their town of the future out of a unique LEGO map of the town centre.

Plans for a larger launch event - set for August - will be shared shortly.

