Stevenage marks 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe with ‘virtual’ VE Day

Stevenage, are you logged on? Coronavirus may have cancelled our street parties, but this week the town is celebrating Victory in Europe – only virtually.

Stevenage Borough Council has been hosting a VE Day 75 quiz on its social media sites, whie Stevenage Museum has published a ‘Stevenage @ War’ blog – with fascinating insights into how our town celebrated victory in 1945.

More questions, videos and pictures will be posted on Stevenage Borough Council’s Facebook page, Stevenage Museum and Stevenage Reimagined over the weekend.

They will be sharing pictures from the 1945 VE Day and inviting residents to share their own pictures and memories.

Councillor Sharon Taylor, Leader of Stevenage Borough Council, said: “Due to the ongoing situation with Covid-19, we have had to cancel events we had planned to take place this summer, including for VE Day.

“It’s important that residents are still able to mark this day, so we have organised a virtual VE Day which will include: a quiz and videos from myself, the Mayor of Stevenage and Lord Lieutenant posted on social media, and colouring packs that can be downloaded from our website. We’re also encouraging residents to take part in the national two minute silence at 11am and singalong at 9pm on the day.

“Just as we are rightly thanking the heroes of today at 8pm every Thursday, it’s important we also take time to reflect on the sacrifices given by so many during the Second World War.”

Meanwhile, a new commemorative bench near the War Memorial on the Old Town Bowling Green has been installed. It was commissioned last year by Stevenage Borough Council as part of its VE Day 75 celebrations.

For more information – and a colouring pack for young children – visit http://www.stevenage.gov.uk/ve-day/.

May 8 NATIONAL EVENTS TIMELINE

• 11am – Two minute silence

• 11.15am – VE Day livestream brought to you by the British Legion.

• 2.55pm – Solo buglers/trumpeters/cornet players are encouraged to play the Last Post from the safety of their homes

• 3pm – Britons are invited to take to their doorsteps to raise a glass, cheer and clap in ‘The Nation’s Toast to the Heroes of World War Two’

• 9pm – A national moment of thanksgiving and celebration. You can watch the special broadcast on BBC One, where the Queen will give a prerecorded speech – and there will be a Vera Lynn singalong.