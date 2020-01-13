Man, 81, in serious but stable condition after being struck by vehicle in Stevenage

Police are appealing for witnesses after an 81-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in Stevenage Archant

An 81-year-old man remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Stevenage.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information following the crash which happened in Vardon Road at around 6.35pm on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle - which police believe may have been a red Toyota Prius - failed to stop.

Officers are particularly keen to trace a male cyclist who stopped at the scene.

Sergeant William Hood from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: "We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident to please come forward.

"Enquiries suggest that a red Toyota Prius may have been involved in the collision and we are keen to trace this vehicle and its driver as a matter of urgency.

"It's likely that the vehicle may have sustained noticeable damage so I would ask people to please keep an eye out for it.

"I am also appealing for the cyclist who initially stopped at the scene to please come forward, as you may have vital evidence which could assist us. It is believed he was a Polish man.

"Additionally, if you have a dash cam which may have recorded footage of the incident, or events prior to it, please contact us."

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 601 of 13 January 2020.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.