Advanced search

Updated

Man, 81, in serious but stable condition after being struck by vehicle in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 15:13 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 15 January 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses after an 81-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in Stevenage

Police are appealing for witnesses after an 81-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in Stevenage

Archant

An 81-year-old man remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Stevenage.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information following the crash which happened in Vardon Road at around 6.35pm on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle - which police believe may have been a red Toyota Prius - failed to stop.

Officers are particularly keen to trace a male cyclist who stopped at the scene.

Sergeant William Hood from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: "We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident to please come forward.

You may also want to watch:

"Enquiries suggest that a red Toyota Prius may have been involved in the collision and we are keen to trace this vehicle and its driver as a matter of urgency.

"It's likely that the vehicle may have sustained noticeable damage so I would ask people to please keep an eye out for it.

"I am also appealing for the cyclist who initially stopped at the scene to please come forward, as you may have vital evidence which could assist us. It is believed he was a Polish man.

"Additionally, if you have a dash cam which may have recorded footage of the incident, or events prior to it, please contact us."

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 601 of 13 January 2020.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

One biker killed and another seriously injured in A1(M) crash

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton

Young boy given CPR after nearly drowning at Letchworth pool

The young boy was taken to Lister Hospital after receiving emergency CPR. Picture: Archant

Road closure in place following crash in Stevenage

Broadwater Crescent in Stevenage has been closed at the junction with the A602 following a crash.

Train derailment causing disruption to rail services on Great Northern line

A train has derailed near Hitchin causing disruption to trains this morning. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Stevenage power outage expected to last until afternoon

The current situation in Stevenage. Picture: UK Power Network

Most Read

One biker killed and another seriously injured in A1(M) crash

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton

Young boy given CPR after nearly drowning at Letchworth pool

The young boy was taken to Lister Hospital after receiving emergency CPR. Picture: Archant

Road closure in place following crash in Stevenage

Broadwater Crescent in Stevenage has been closed at the junction with the A602 following a crash.

Train derailment causing disruption to rail services on Great Northern line

A train has derailed near Hitchin causing disruption to trains this morning. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Stevenage power outage expected to last until afternoon

The current situation in Stevenage. Picture: UK Power Network

Latest from the The Comet

Herts roads ‘poor relation’ to London for investment – but better than other eastern counties

Hertfordshire has had significant investment into its roads but less than in London. Picture: Danny Loo.

Man, 81, in serious but stable condition after being struck by vehicle in Stevenage

Police are appealing for witnesses after an 81-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in Stevenage

Power restored in Stevenage following earlier outage

The power cut that was affecting Stevenage is now over according to UK Power Networks. Picture: UK Power Networks

Letchworth pop-up shop celebrating local artisans open until end of January

Made in Letchworth is open in Garden Square shopping centre until the end of January. Picture: Alan Millard

Stevenage power outage expected to last until afternoon

The current situation in Stevenage. Picture: UK Power Network
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists