Snow causes access issues at Stevenage mass vaccination centre

Published: 9:20 AM January 25, 2021

A digger picks up some salt ready to load onto a gritting truck at the Coreys Mill depot in Stevenage - Credit: Danny Loo

Heavy snowfall yesterday (Sunday) led to some access issues at the COVID-19 mass vaccination centre in Stevenage.

Hertfordshire Highways sent a cycleway gritter to Robertson House on Six Hills Way - where about 1,000 people per day are being vaccinated against COVID-19 - "as they were starting to have issues", county councillor Robin Parker has reported.

Four gritting runs were completed across the county yesterday, putting down a combined 1,200 tonnes of salt and covering a total of 6,000 miles.

Herts Highways says it also ploughed where necessary, and roads remained passable at all times.

Gritters were out on Hertfordshire's roads again at 7am today, with a light band of snow forecast for this morning.