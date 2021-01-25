Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Snow causes access issues at Stevenage mass vaccination centre

Louise McEvoy

Published: 9:20 AM January 25, 2021   
Heavy snowfall yesterday (Sunday) led to some access issues at the COVID-19 mass vaccination centre in Stevenage. 

Hertfordshire Highways sent a cycleway gritter to Robertson House on Six Hills Way - where about 1,000 people per day are being vaccinated against COVID-19 - "as they were starting to have issues", county councillor Robin Parker has reported.

Four gritting runs were completed across the county yesterday, putting down a combined 1,200 tonnes of salt and covering a total of 6,000 miles.

Herts Highways says it also ploughed where necessary, and roads remained passable at all times. 

Gritters were out on Hertfordshire's roads again at 7am today, with a light band of snow forecast for this morning.

