Snow causes access issues at Stevenage mass vaccination centre
Published: 9:20 AM January 25, 2021
- Credit: Danny Loo
Heavy snowfall yesterday (Sunday) led to some access issues at the COVID-19 mass vaccination centre in Stevenage.
Hertfordshire Highways sent a cycleway gritter to Robertson House on Six Hills Way - where about 1,000 people per day are being vaccinated against COVID-19 - "as they were starting to have issues", county councillor Robin Parker has reported.
Four gritting runs were completed across the county yesterday, putting down a combined 1,200 tonnes of salt and covering a total of 6,000 miles.
Herts Highways says it also ploughed where necessary, and roads remained passable at all times.
Gritters were out on Hertfordshire's roads again at 7am today, with a light band of snow forecast for this morning.
