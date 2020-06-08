Carers Week: Stevenage carer taking on 200 mile challenge for fundraiser

An unpaid carer from Stevenage has been organising daily walks for the last 20 days in order to raise money and awareness for unpaid carers in our community.

Now in his sixth year of Stevenage Walk 4 Carers, Norman Phillips has been walking between 2.6 and 3 miles each day as part of Carers Week 2020 – which runs from Monday, June 8 to Sunday, June 14.

He and three other GP Carer Champions have been doing their daily walks, and they hope to have completed more than 200 miles and raised £3,000 by the end of their 26 day challenge.

Sonia Sharma and Wendy Darnell, who work at Manor House surgery, and Louise Parker from Symonds Green Health Centre have also been taking part in this challenge, with each walker adding their miles to the group’s collective total each day.

Norman posts daily updates about each day’s walk on his YouTube channel ‘Norman Phillips’

He said: “With this year’s Carers Week theme being Making Caring Visible, we wanted to show some of the challenges we are facing – there have been no COVID-19 tests for unpaid carers.

“There are thousands of unpaid carers in Stevenage alone, and a lot of families have taken up that burden during this time.

“Any help you can give would be greatly appreciated and please spread the word that there is help out there for unpaid carers.”

To donate, search ‘Stevenage Walk 4 Carers’ on Virgin Moneygiving or click here.