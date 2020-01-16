CCTV image appeal launched after safe stolen in Stevenage shop burglary

Officers would like to speak to man in the photo as they believe he was in the area at the time. Picture: Herts police Archant

Thieves stole a safe from a retail shop in Stevenage town centre at the weekend, after ramming into the door with a moped.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police would like to speak to anyone who recognises this crash helmet. Picture: Herts police Police would like to speak to anyone who recognises this crash helmet. Picture: Herts police

The incident at Unikorn in Market Place happened during the early hours of Saturday, January 11 - and police have now launched an appeal to trace two men they believe could help them with their investigation.

During the incident, offenders rammed the door of the premises using a moped and removed the safe from the back office. Both offenders then left with the safe on the moped - the safe was later recovered in Codicote.

You may also want to watch:

Officers would like to speak to man in the CCTV image as they believe he was in the area at the time and could have information which might help the inquiry.

They would also like to speak to anyone who recognises the crash helmet pictured, or who has seen one like it in the area recently.

Anyone with any information should contact the investigating officer PC Molly Ewins via email to, molly.ewins@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/2967/20.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/2967/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.