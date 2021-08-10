Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Joy at Stevenage artist's latest underpass artwork

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 9:00 AM August 10, 2021   
Little Mermaid mural in underpass at Six Hills Way and Rockingham Way junction in Stevenage

Mark Tanti's Little Mermaid mural in the underpass at the junction of Six Hills Way and Rockingham Way, Stevenage - Credit: Mark Tanti

The latest public artwork in Stevenage by professional graffiti and mural artist Mark Tanti has been met with delight.

Mark - known by his tag Demograffix - has been steadily brightening up the town's underpasses with scenes from Disney movies such as Peter Pan and The Sword in the Stone as part of a community project, supported by Herts County Council, to encourage people to walk and cycle more. His latest undertaking is the underpass at the junction of Six Hills Way and Rockingham Way, which has been transformed with scenes from The Little Mermaid.

Mark Tanti's Little Mermaid mural at Rockingham Way and Six Hills Way junction in Stevenage

It is hoped brightening up the underpasses will encourage more people to walk or cycle - Credit: Mark Tanti

Mark, who lives in Stevenage, says he aims to brighten up the underpasses to help "improve people’s mental health and enrich their lives".

People have been expressing their joy at his latest offering, calling it a "fantastic job" that makes the underpass look "bright and happy", with one mum delighted her "daughter is going to love this every day, going to school".

Mark Tanti's Little Mermaid mural at Rockingham Way and Six Hills Way junction in Stevenage

The mural has a recycling and anti-littering theme - Credit: Mark Tanti

Environment
Hertfordshire County Council
Stevenage News

