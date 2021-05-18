Try Ultra White Collar Boxing for Cancer Research UK

Published: 10:30 AM May 18, 2021

Ultra White Collar Boxing is for novices and raises funds for Cancer Research UK - Credit: Courtesy of Solent News and Photo Agency

People looking to get fit after lockdown and raise money for a cancer charity are being urged to consider taking up boxing for the first time and competing in this summer's Stevenage Ultra White Collar Boxing event.

Ultra White Collar Boxing is for people with no boxing background and raises funds for Cancer Research UK, with an event being staged at Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre on July 17.

Participants are given eight weeks of free gym-based training under the guidance of experienced coaches, before taking part in a bout in front of a crowd.

Training for the Stevenage event begins on May 24 and is open to anyone aged 18 and over - the eldest competitor so far was 70.

UWCB began in 2009 and has raised about £20 million for CRUK - including £245,273 in Stevenage.

Participants are asked to raise a suggested minimum of £50 for the charity, and sell tickets for their event.

For their bout of three two-minute rounds, competitors are evenly matched in their training group with boxers of similar ability.

Jon Leonard, head of UWCB, said: “All our fundraising efforts are down to the incredible people who take part and put in eight weeks of hard work to achieve their goal.

“I would say to anyone in Stevenage thinking of taking part to give it a go - it is an excellent opportunity to take up a new challenge after the end of lockdown.

“Everyone is welcome. The bonds formed amongst our competitors are incredible, with many people who would never have met in everyday life forming lifelong friendships.”

He added that both training and events will be COVID-19 secure and in line with all Government guidelines.

Simon Ledsham, director of fundraising at CRUK, said: "We are so grateful to the organisers, every person who signs up to take part, and the friends and family who sponsor them.

“Together they are helping to fund our pioneering research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

“The truth is, COVID-19 has slowed us down, but we will never stop and we are absolutely determined to continue to create better cancer treatments for tomorrow."

If you are interested in taking up the UWCB challenge in Stevenage, visit ultrawhitecollarboxing.co.uk/locations/stevenage