Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Try Ultra White Collar Boxing for Cancer Research UK

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 10:30 AM May 18, 2021   
Two Ultra White Collar Boxing competitors fighting in the ring

Ultra White Collar Boxing is for novices and raises funds for Cancer Research UK - Credit: Courtesy of Solent News and Photo Agency

People looking to get fit after lockdown and raise money for a cancer charity are being urged to consider taking up boxing for the first time and competing in this summer's Stevenage Ultra White Collar Boxing event.

Ultra White Collar Boxing is for people with no boxing background and raises funds for Cancer Research UK, with an event being staged at Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre on July 17.

Participants are given eight weeks of free gym-based training under the guidance of experienced coaches, before taking part in a bout in front of a crowd.

Training for the Stevenage event begins on May 24 and is open to anyone aged 18 and over - the eldest competitor so far was 70. 

UWCB began in 2009 and has raised about £20 million for CRUK - including £245,273 in Stevenage. 

You may also want to watch:

Participants are asked to raise a suggested minimum of £50 for the charity, and sell tickets for their event.

For their bout of three two-minute rounds, competitors are evenly matched in their training group with boxers of similar ability.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies at scene of three-vehicle crash
  2. 2 What can and can't open when COVID-19 lockdown restrictions ease on May 17?
  3. 3 Worry flat block build threatens Roman burial mounds
  1. 4 May 17: North Herts' first escape room opens
  2. 5 Skate park removed after 'mindless vandalism' renders it unsafe
  3. 6 Community rallies round as four-year-old Elianna battles leukaemia
  4. 7 Search continues for missing Stevenage man
  5. 8 Road closed after serious crash in Letchworth
  6. 9 Abuser jailed for 10 years after attempted murder of partner
  7. 10 Drop-in COVID vaccine sessions available this week

Jon Leonard, head of UWCB, said: “All our fundraising efforts are down to the incredible people who take part and put in eight weeks of hard work to achieve their goal.

“I would say to anyone in Stevenage thinking of taking part to give it a go - it is an excellent opportunity to take up a new challenge after the end of lockdown.

“Everyone is welcome. The bonds formed amongst our competitors are incredible, with many people who would never have met in everyday life forming lifelong friendships.”

He added that both training and events will be COVID-19 secure and in line with all Government guidelines.

Simon Ledsham, director of fundraising at CRUK, said: "We are so grateful to the organisers, every person who signs up to take part, and the friends and family who sponsor them.

“Together they are helping to fund our pioneering research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

“The truth is, COVID-19 has slowed us down, but we will never stop and we are absolutely determined to continue to create better cancer treatments for tomorrow."

If you are interested in taking up the UWCB challenge in Stevenage, visit ultrawhitecollarboxing.co.uk/locations/stevenage

Boxing
People
Campaign
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Matalan store front Stevenage

Planning and Development

Matalan store confirms closure date ahead of demolition for flats

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
North Road police

Road closed as emergency services attend crash in Stevenage

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
New zebra crossing on Chells Way in Stevenage

Hertfordshire County Council

Pedestrians 'dicing with death' on new zebra crossing

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
A small dog was attacked and bitten in two places by a larger dog at Paul Mallagan Playing Fields, Stevenage on May 7

Dog bitten in two places at attack in playing fields

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus