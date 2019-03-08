Stevenage trio to tackle 72-hour Highland hike in memory of Conor Spraggs

Reece McCullagh, Ashley Greenall and Westley Smith (left to right), are setting off at dawn on Monday, October 7. Picture: Wes Smith Archant

Three Stevenage adventurers are tackling a unique physical challenge never before completed, in memory of local lad Conor Spraggs, who died in Ibiza last year.

Conor Spraggs died in Ibiza last year following a reported brawl with holiday-makers. Picture: Wes Smith Conor Spraggs died in Ibiza last year following a reported brawl with holiday-makers. Picture: Wes Smith

Westley Smith, Reece McCullagh and Ashley Greenall will climb and descend Ben Nevis, the tallest peak in the UK, before heading over to The Cairngorm National Park where they will hike the 'longest straight line in Britain without crossing a road.'

The route will take them across 44 miles of undulating Highland terrain - some of the toughest in Britain - and they have set themselves a target of completing the whole trip in just 72 hours.

The Conor Spraggs Foundation is a charity which helps families repatriate a loved one who has tragically died abroad.

It was set up by Conor's family after the 23-year-old from Stevenage sadly passed away in Ibiza last year.

Conor died just hours before he had been set to fly home, after reportedly being involved in a fight with other holidaymakers near the seafront.

The group of friends - who are all 25 - will set off at the crack of dawn on Monday, October 7, and face an uncharted route of rivers, woodland and craggy rockfaces, all in aid of the foundation.

Wes Smith, who works as a car salesman, believes no one has yet to complete the 44-mile route which will see them ascend over 6,500 metres of Scottish highland.

"The plan was hatched earlier this year," Wes said.

"Ordnance Survey released the location of the 'longest straight line in Britain without crossing a road', and we all got in touch to see if we could take it on.

"I feel a bit guilty because this is something we would do for fun anyway. We're all into wild camping, and I've been boxing in Stevenage since I was 14.

"Earlier this year Reece ran the length of Great Britain to raise money for a mental health charity. And Ash is fit as a fiddle."

The group, all mutual friends of Conor, have taken up the challenge after a difficult summer for his family which marked the first anniversary of his death.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be doing something in Conor's memory, and would be so thankful for any donations," Wes added.

The trio are hoping to raise £2,000 for the foundation.

To donate, visit their JustGiving page at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wes-smith.