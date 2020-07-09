Stevenage triathlete gunning for Guinness World Record in hospice charity challenge

Simon pictured with Garden House Hospice Care's Jake Amos. Picture: GHHC Archant

A Stevenage triathlete is aiming to break an eight-year-old Guinness World Record this weekend in a charity challenge which has already raised over £4,000 for Garden House Hospice Care.

Simon is a member of the Fairlands Valley Spartans and a triathlete with Freedom Tri. Picture: GHHC Simon is a member of the Fairlands Valley Spartans and a triathlete with Freedom Tri. Picture: GHHC

On Saturday (July 11), keen runner and triathlete Simon Jackson will be at the new premises of SG1 Radio, at the Plaza in Stevenage town centre, hoping to break the Indoor Ironman Triathlon (rowing) world record.

The record has been held by Jon Cowell since May 2012 and Simon must beat his time of 8 hours 24 minutes and 47 seconds. The challenge involves 3.86 km on a rowing machine, cycling 180.25 km on an indoor bike and then running a 42.2km on a treadmill.

Garden House Hospice Care approached Simon late last year about taking part, and after speaking to friends of the charity Simon was taken aback by the incredible end of life care the hospice provides.

Simon is a member of the Fairlands Valley Spartans and is regularly seen out at 5.30am – on the day of the cancelled London Marathon, he had already run the distance of a marathon by 8am.

“I have been amazed at the generosity of people,” Simon sad. “Especially from the Fairlands Valley Spartans and Freedom Tri who have kindly lent me kit such as treadmills, rowing machines and electric fans.

“Toni Fenton from The Eat Well Kitchen has even been helping me with my nutrition and diet and has been making me flapjacks and energy bars.

“The other amazing thing about this challenge is that local clubs are hopefully going to be joining me for virtual running and cycling. I’m hoping people can get out for a jog, run, or bike ride, and send in their footage to SG1.”

The challenge will be covered as part of an all day show on SG1 Radio, which will have a live stream ongoing throughout the day.

Simon added: “Originally the plan was to hold the event at Nuffield Gym in Letchworth, but with the gym still closed the next plan was to use a garage or driveway. However it soon hit us that the event could be a bit too big.

“The work that Jay and Ray from SG1 radio have done is brilliant, and it will give us top class sound and visual effects.”

All are welcome to watch Simon try and break the record. The event will start at 8am and if all goes to plan, Simon will be the new record holder before 4.24pm.

To donate, visit https://justgiving.com/fundraising/ironmanworldrecord