Advanced search

Stevenage triathlete gunning for Guinness World Record in hospice charity challenge

PUBLISHED: 09:03 10 July 2020

Simon pictured with Garden House Hospice Care's Jake Amos. Picture: GHHC

Simon pictured with Garden House Hospice Care's Jake Amos. Picture: GHHC

Archant

A Stevenage triathlete is aiming to break an eight-year-old Guinness World Record this weekend in a charity challenge which has already raised over £4,000 for Garden House Hospice Care.

Simon is a member of the Fairlands Valley Spartans and a triathlete with Freedom Tri. Picture: GHHCSimon is a member of the Fairlands Valley Spartans and a triathlete with Freedom Tri. Picture: GHHC

On Saturday (July 11), keen runner and triathlete Simon Jackson will be at the new premises of SG1 Radio, at the Plaza in Stevenage town centre, hoping to break the Indoor Ironman Triathlon (rowing) world record.

The record has been held by Jon Cowell since May 2012 and Simon must beat his time of 8 hours 24 minutes and 47 seconds. The challenge involves 3.86 km on a rowing machine, cycling 180.25 km on an indoor bike and then running a 42.2km on a treadmill.

Garden House Hospice Care approached Simon late last year about taking part, and after speaking to friends of the charity Simon was taken aback by the incredible end of life care the hospice provides.

Simon is a member of the Fairlands Valley Spartans and is regularly seen out at 5.30am – on the day of the cancelled London Marathon, he had already run the distance of a marathon by 8am.

“I have been amazed at the generosity of people,” Simon sad. “Especially from the Fairlands Valley Spartans and Freedom Tri who have kindly lent me kit such as treadmills, rowing machines and electric fans.

You may also want to watch:

“Toni Fenton from The Eat Well Kitchen has even been helping me with my nutrition and diet and has been making me flapjacks and energy bars.

“The other amazing thing about this challenge is that local clubs are hopefully going to be joining me for virtual running and cycling. I’m hoping people can get out for a jog, run, or bike ride, and send in their footage to SG1.”

The challenge will be covered as part of an all day show on SG1 Radio, which will have a live stream ongoing throughout the day.

Simon added: “Originally the plan was to hold the event at Nuffield Gym in Letchworth, but with the gym still closed the next plan was to use a garage or driveway. However it soon hit us that the event could be a bit too big.

“The work that Jay and Ray from SG1 radio have done is brilliant, and it will give us top class sound and visual effects.”

All are welcome to watch Simon try and break the record. The event will start at 8am and if all goes to plan, Simon will be the new record holder before 4.24pm.

To donate, visit https://justgiving.com/fundraising/ironmanworldrecord

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concerns allayed over closure of Stevenage pub

The Crooked Billet in Stevenage's Symonds Green will be refurbished before a new landlord takes over.

Teens named after facing court over Hitchin spitting incident

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with a spitting incident in Hitchin. Picture: ARCHANT

Stevenage pubs and restaurants embrace the ‘new normal’ as punters return

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

Heartwarming video as Lister Hospital discharges last coronavirus patient from ICU – on NHS 72nd birthday

Lister celebrated the NHS 72nd birthday in poignant style on Sunday. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust

Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage area?

Have you seen wanted Karl Marshall-Nichols, 31. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Concerns allayed over closure of Stevenage pub

The Crooked Billet in Stevenage's Symonds Green will be refurbished before a new landlord takes over.

Teens named after facing court over Hitchin spitting incident

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with a spitting incident in Hitchin. Picture: ARCHANT

Stevenage pubs and restaurants embrace the ‘new normal’ as punters return

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

Heartwarming video as Lister Hospital discharges last coronavirus patient from ICU – on NHS 72nd birthday

Lister celebrated the NHS 72nd birthday in poignant style on Sunday. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust

Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage area?

Have you seen wanted Karl Marshall-Nichols, 31. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Will Hitchin and Letchworth pools reopen as part of lockdown easing?

Hitchin and Letchworth Outdoor Pools will not reopen this summer season. Picture: NHDC

Stevenage triathlete gunning for Guinness World Record in hospice charity challenge

Simon pictured with Garden House Hospice Care's Jake Amos. Picture: GHHC

Hertsmere MP announces swathe of openings including gyms, pools, beauticians and tattooists

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden announced that number of recreational acitivities will be allowed, as lockdown restrictions ease further. Picture: BBC

Former Stevenage resident aiming for the stars after successful release of Chemo Chat Show

Sarah Mills chats with comedian Phil Wang on the Chemo Chat Show. Picture: Sarah Mills

CCTV images of three men released after burglary in Old Knebworth

CCTV images released after burglary in Old Knebworth. Picture: Herts police