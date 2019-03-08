Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police appeal following 'despicable' theft of elderly man's wallet in Stevenage town centre

PUBLISHED: 11:19 28 August 2019

Police want to trace this woman as they believe she may have information about a theft in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Herts police

Police want to trace this woman as they believe she may have information about a theft in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Herts police

Archant

A CCTV image has today been released after a wallet was stolen from a partially-sighted elderly man in Stevenage town centre.

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace the woman pictured, as they would like to speak to her in connection with the theft.

It is believed that the victim was followed into the NatWest Bank in Queensway at around 11am on Monday, July 22.

The man withdrew money from the cashpoint in the bank and then sometime later he realised that his wallet was no longer in his jacket pocket.

Upon contacting the bank he found out that a large amount of money had been withdrawn from a cash point in London.

You may also want to watch:

Attempts had also been made to use two credit cards that were also in the stolen wallet.

Investigating officer PC Anthony Martin said: "We are keen to speak to the woman pictured as we believe she was in the bank at the time and may have information that could help the investigation. Although the image is not very clear we are hoping it may jog someone's memory and we are keen to follow up every possible line of enquiry.

"Preying on the vulnerable members of our community is despicable and we are keen to catch those responsible as soon as possible.

"I would also like to remind people to keep their wallets and other valuables secure when out and about. Try and keep your wallet in your front trouser pocket if possible."

If you recognise the woman pictured or have any other information which could assist officers, please contact PC Anthony Martin on 101 or email Anthony.Martin@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/66464/19 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or via the online web chat facility at herts.police.uk/contact.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stevenage A1(M) slip road closed after collision leaves car on top of crash barrier

A Corsa has come off the road at the A1(M) Junction 7 exit. Picture: Supplied

Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

John Sebborn, Dean Sarney and Craig Raeside have been jailed following burglaries in Herts and further afield. Picture: Herts police

Special public meeting set for Hitchin Churchgate discussions

Churchgate Shopping Centre, Hitchin. Picture: DANNY LOO

Letchworth Aldi opening date confirmed

Letchworth's Aldi store is due to open next month. Picture: DANNY LOO

Who to see and when at Knebworth’s Cool Britannia music festival

Cool Britannia Festival 2018 at Knebworth. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Most Read

Stevenage A1(M) slip road closed after collision leaves car on top of crash barrier

A Corsa has come off the road at the A1(M) Junction 7 exit. Picture: Supplied

Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

John Sebborn, Dean Sarney and Craig Raeside have been jailed following burglaries in Herts and further afield. Picture: Herts police

Special public meeting set for Hitchin Churchgate discussions

Churchgate Shopping Centre, Hitchin. Picture: DANNY LOO

Letchworth Aldi opening date confirmed

Letchworth's Aldi store is due to open next month. Picture: DANNY LOO

Who to see and when at Knebworth’s Cool Britannia music festival

Cool Britannia Festival 2018 at Knebworth. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Latest from the The Comet

Police appeal following ‘despicable’ theft of elderly man’s wallet in Stevenage town centre

Police want to trace this woman as they believe she may have information about a theft in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Herts police

Failed Welwyn businessman jailed after beating his wife in Stevenage

Tawhid Juneja, who was the managing director of Stevenage-based Primary Care People, has been jailed after abusing his wife for years. Picture: Danny Loo

Familiar faces for Arlesey Town as FA Cup run continues

James Hatch got Arlesey Town's second against Peterborough Northern Star in the FA Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hitchin Town off to Cambridgeshire after FA Cup first qualifying round draw

Harry Draper got Hitchin Town's goal against Rushall Olympic. Picture: PETER ELSE

Mansfield draw a ‘positive result’ for injury-hit Stevenage says boss Dino Maamria

Dino Maamria singled out goalkeeper Paul Farman for praise after Stevenage's 0-0 draw at Mansfield. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists