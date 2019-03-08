Police appeal following 'despicable' theft of elderly man's wallet in Stevenage town centre

A CCTV image has today been released after a wallet was stolen from a partially-sighted elderly man in Stevenage town centre.

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace the woman pictured, as they would like to speak to her in connection with the theft.

It is believed that the victim was followed into the NatWest Bank in Queensway at around 11am on Monday, July 22.

The man withdrew money from the cashpoint in the bank and then sometime later he realised that his wallet was no longer in his jacket pocket.

Upon contacting the bank he found out that a large amount of money had been withdrawn from a cash point in London.

Attempts had also been made to use two credit cards that were also in the stolen wallet.

Investigating officer PC Anthony Martin said: "We are keen to speak to the woman pictured as we believe she was in the bank at the time and may have information that could help the investigation. Although the image is not very clear we are hoping it may jog someone's memory and we are keen to follow up every possible line of enquiry.

"Preying on the vulnerable members of our community is despicable and we are keen to catch those responsible as soon as possible.

"I would also like to remind people to keep their wallets and other valuables secure when out and about. Try and keep your wallet in your front trouser pocket if possible."

If you recognise the woman pictured or have any other information which could assist officers, please contact PC Anthony Martin on 101 or email Anthony.Martin@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/66464/19 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or via the online web chat facility at herts.police.uk/contact.