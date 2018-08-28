Stevenage visitor centre will showcase major town centre regeneration plans

Computer-generated images of what the new development will look like. Picture: Reef Group. Archant

A disused shop will be used to showcase plans for the major regeneration of Stevenage town centre.

The plans include new homes and retail, with space for a library, exhibition space, health services, council offices and a customer service centre.

The SG1 scheme will also include a linear park, as well as bars and restaurants in the heart of the town.

Last Tuesday, Stevenage Borough Council’s planning and development committee approved an application to use the former Cash Generator store in Town Square - which has been empty since March 2017 - as a visitor centre to showcase the plans.

“Regeneration plans need to be widely advertised to ensure residents and visitors to Stevenage are aware of the plans and can participate in consultations,” said a council spokesman.

“The visitor centre will also bring a vacant unit into use, generating temporary employment and additional footfall.”