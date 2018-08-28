Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Stevenage visitor centre will showcase major town centre regeneration plans

PUBLISHED: 08:30 19 January 2019

Computer-generated images of what the new development will look like. Picture: Reef Group.

Computer-generated images of what the new development will look like. Picture: Reef Group.

Archant

A disused shop will be used to showcase plans for the major regeneration of Stevenage town centre.

The plans include new homes and retail, with space for a library, exhibition space, health services, council offices and a customer service centre.

The SG1 scheme will also include a linear park, as well as bars and restaurants in the heart of the town.

Last Tuesday, Stevenage Borough Council’s planning and development committee approved an application to use the former Cash Generator store in Town Square - which has been empty since March 2017 - as a visitor centre to showcase the plans.

“Regeneration plans need to be widely advertised to ensure residents and visitors to Stevenage are aware of the plans and can participate in consultations,” said a council spokesman.

“The visitor centre will also bring a vacant unit into use, generating temporary employment and additional footfall.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Letchworth youth group leader jailed for sexual exploitation of teen

Michael Elias was sentenced to three years in prison at St Albans Crown Court last week for a series of charges including sexual exploitation of children and making and possessing indecent images of children. Picture: Herts police

‘Mad Max’ Stevenage headteacher spared jail over 21,000 indecent images of children

Former Stevenage head Miraz Triggs has avoided jail after looking at thousands of indecent images of children.

Man, 20, jailed after stabbing Stevenage taxi driver

Dobgima Gwangwaa has been sentenced to seven years in prison for stabbing a taxi driver in Stevenage. Picture: British Transport Police & James Creighton

Rail delays after person hit by train between Welywn Garden City and Finsbury Park

There are delays of up to an hour after person hit by train. Picture: Nick Gill

Crash on busy Stevenage road

Police are on the scene of an accident in Fairlands Way, Stevenage.

Most Read

Letchworth youth group leader jailed for sexual exploitation of teen

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Mad Max’ Stevenage headteacher spared jail over 21,000 indecent images of children

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man, 20, jailed after stabbing Stevenage taxi driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rail delays after person hit by train between Welywn Garden City and Finsbury Park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crash on busy Stevenage road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage visitor centre will showcase major town centre regeneration plans

Computer-generated images of what the new development will look like. Picture: Reef Group.

Crash on busy Stevenage road

Police are on the scene of an accident in Fairlands Way, Stevenage.

Stevenage schools unveil anti-knife crime films at red carpet screening

Winners of the Stevenage Operation Edge, Marriotts School with Stevenage neighbourhood inspector Simon Tabert (left), mayor of Stevenage councillor Margaret Notley and mayoress councillor Laurie Chester. Picture: DANNY LOO

Firefighters called to vehicle blaze on Stevenage outskirts

Crews are at the scene of a vehicle fire in Dyes Lane. Picture: Twitter @K1lmo

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence Extreme Scaffolding Services Ltd of Green Lane, 3 Industrial Estate, Letchworth, Hertfordshire SG6 1HP

Public Notice
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists