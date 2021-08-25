Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Families enjoy animal antics at town square petting zoo

Anne Suslak

Published: 3:00 PM August 25, 2021   
Children pet the animals at the Ark Farm petting Zoo in Stevenage Town Centre

Children pet the animals at the Ark Farm petting Zoo in Stevenage Town Centre - Credit: Danny Loo

A petting zoo paid a visit to Stevenage Town Square last week, with families gathering to meet the animals and learn about their behaviours and habitats.

Children pet the animals at the Ark Farm petting Zoo in Stevenage Town Centre

Children pet the animals at the Ark Farm petting Zoo in Stevenage Town Centre - Credit: Danny Loo

The free Animal Crackers event, which took place on Friday, was organised by Stevenage Borough Council, and allowed visitors to meet sheep, pigs, goats, chickens, ducks, geese, donkeys, reptiles and birds of prey. 

Children pet the animals at the Ark Farm petting Zoo in Stevenage Town Centre

Children pet the animals at the Ark Farm petting Zoo in Stevenage Town Centre - Credit: Danny Loo

There were also donkey rides, owl encounters, free face painting and sand activities.

According to the council, 3,658 people attended the event, which was an increase in footfall of 20 per cent from the previous Friday.

Children pet the animals at the Ark Farm petting Zoo in Stevenage Town Centre

Children pet the animals at the Ark Farm petting Zoo in Stevenage Town Centre - Credit: Danny Loo

Strict vetting procedures are carried out to ensure animal welfare at petting zoo events, with all suppliers required to have the correct licenses, and to make sure animals' needs are catered for and interactions between animals and visitors are closely monitored.

Children pet the animals at the Ark Farm petting Zoo in Stevenage Town Centre

Children pet the animals at the Ark Farm petting Zoo in Stevenage Town Centre - Credit: Danny Loo

Aqsa Mehmud, seven, holding a southern white faced owl called Pigwidgeon

Aqsa Mehmud, seven, holding a southern white faced owl called Pigwidgeon at the Teaching Talons stand in Stevenage Town Centre - Credit: Danny Loo

People meet the animals on show at the Teaching Talons stand in Stevenage Town Centre

People meet the animals on show at the Teaching Talons stand in Stevenage Town Centre - Credit: Danny Loo

People meet the animals on show at the Teaching Talons stand in Stevenage Town Centre

People meet the animals on show at the Teaching Talons stand in Stevenage Town Centre - Credit: Danny Loo

People meet the animals on show at the Teaching Talons stand in Stevenage Town Centre. Picture: DANN

People meet the animals on show at the Teaching Talons stand in Stevenage Town Centre - Credit: Danny Loo

Grace Dickinson of Teaching Talons shows off Candy the Corn Snake to Brandon, eight, and Sonny Loo

Grace Dickinson of Teaching Talons shows off Candy the Corn Snake to Brandon, eight, and Sonny Loo, three, in Stevenage Town Centre - Credit: Danny Loo

Grace Dickinson of Teaching Talons shows off Candy the Corn Snake to Brandon, eight, and Sonny Loo, three

Grace Dickinson of Teaching Talons shows off Candy the Corn Snake to Brandon, eight, and Sonny Loo, three, in Stevenage Town Centre - Credit: Danny Loo

An Animal Crackers petting zoo event was held in Stevenage Town Square

An Animal Crackers petting zoo event was held in Stevenage Town Square - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

An Animal Crackers petting zoo event was held in Stevenage Town Square

An Animal Crackers petting zoo event was held in Stevenage Town Square - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

An Animal Crackers petting zoo event was held in Stevenage Town Square

An Animal Crackers petting zoo event was held in Stevenage Town Square - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

An Animal Crackers petting zoo event was held in Stevenage Town Square

An Animal Crackers petting zoo event was held in Stevenage Town Square - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

An Animal Crackers petting zoo event was held in Stevenage Town Square

An Animal Crackers petting zoo event was held in Stevenage Town Square - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council


Stevenage News

