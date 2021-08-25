Families enjoy animal antics at town square petting zoo

Gallery

Published: 3:00 PM August 25, 2021

Children pet the animals at the Ark Farm petting Zoo in Stevenage Town Centre - Credit: Danny Loo

A petting zoo paid a visit to Stevenage Town Square last week, with families gathering to meet the animals and learn about their behaviours and habitats.

The free Animal Crackers event, which took place on Friday, was organised by Stevenage Borough Council, and allowed visitors to meet sheep, pigs, goats, chickens, ducks, geese, donkeys, reptiles and birds of prey.

There were also donkey rides, owl encounters, free face painting and sand activities.

According to the council, 3,658 people attended the event, which was an increase in footfall of 20 per cent from the previous Friday.

Strict vetting procedures are carried out to ensure animal welfare at petting zoo events, with all suppliers required to have the correct licenses, and to make sure animals' needs are catered for and interactions between animals and visitors are closely monitored.

Aqsa Mehmud, seven, holding a southern white faced owl called Pigwidgeon at the Teaching Talons stand in Stevenage Town Centre - Credit: Danny Loo

Grace Dickinson of Teaching Talons shows off Candy the Corn Snake to Brandon, eight, and Sonny Loo, three, in Stevenage Town Centre - Credit: Danny Loo

