Mural installed in town centre to represent Stevenage’s past and future

A mural has been installed in Stevenage town centre to mark the heritage of the town and the future regeneration.

Commissioned by Stevenage Borough Council, the installation - on the side of the Paddy Power unit by the bus station - represents Stevenage's arts and heritage strategy and the ongoing 20-year regeneration programme.

Hitchin and Stevenage-based graffiti artists Mark Meana and Silvi Noel volunteered to design the piece and completed the installation on Thursday last week.

Commenting on the artwork, Silvi Noel said: "This amazing project gave us the opportunity to design a mural that represents the Stevenage's history and future regeneration.

"We have both lived in the area for a long time so it's great to be able to contribute to the town in this way.

"As a female graffiti artist, I hope I will be able to inspire young people through this piece."

Councillor Richard Henry, executive member for leisure at Stevenage Borough Council, said: "This fantastic piece of work represents our rich history and heritage as the UK's first new town, while at the same time aligning with our exciting regeneration projects.

"The artwork is something we can all be proud of and highlights the artistic and creative flair we are lucky enough to have in our town."

For more on the town's regeneration, go to stevenage-even-better.com.