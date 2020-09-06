Bomb squad arrive at cordoned off Stevenage town centre
PUBLISHED: 15:12 06 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:24 06 September 2020
Archant
The town centre in Stevenage has been cordoned off by police.
Stevenage town centre was cordoned off earlier today as the bomb squad arrive. Picture: Jeremy Williams
Officers have evacuated the town as the Explosive Ordnance Disposal arrived in Southgate with a bomb robot earlier today.
We have approached Herts police for further details. More to come as we get it.
