Bomb squad arrive at cordoned off Stevenage town centre

PUBLISHED: 15:12 06 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:24 06 September 2020

Stevenage town centre was cordoned off earlier today as the bomb squad arrive. Picture: Jeremy Williams

Stevenage town centre was cordoned off earlier today as the bomb squad arrive. Picture: Jeremy Williams

The town centre in Stevenage has been cordoned off by police.

Stevenage town centre was cordoned off earlier today as the bomb squad arrive. Picture: Jeremy Williams

Officers have evacuated the town as the Explosive Ordnance Disposal arrived in Southgate with a bomb robot earlier today.

We have approached Herts police for further details. More to come as we get it.

