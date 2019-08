Roads closed due to concern for welfare incident in Stevenage town centre

Police and the ambulance service are at the scene in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Casey Gutteridge Archant

Police and the ambulance service are dealing with a concern for welfare incident in the Westgate area of Stevenage town centre this afternoon.

Road closures have been put in place as a precaution and officers are advising the public to avoid the area at this time.