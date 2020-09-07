Advanced search

Stevenage town centre cordoned off after firework found on car

PUBLISHED: 09:20 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:20 07 September 2020

Stevenage town centre was cordoned off as the bomb squad arrived. Picture: Jeremy Williams

The town centre in Stevenage was evacuated due to an suspicious device being found on a car in Eastgate yesterday.

Police arrived at 9.05am to reports of an explosive device on a silver Vauxhall.

A cordon was set up and nearby residents asked to leave their properties while emergency services investigated.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company (EOD) assisted and the device, which was a commercial-sized firework, was made safe.

The scene was cleared at 4.30pm.

