High winds stop Stevenage Christmas lights switch-on event

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 10:17 AM November 29, 2021
Lit Christmas tree in Stevenage town centre's Town Square

The Christmas lights in Stevenage town centre were switched on 'quietly but safely' due to high winds - Credit: Supplied

The Christmas lights switch-on event in Stevenage town centre was abandoned on Saturday due to bad weather.

This year's event kicked off in Town Square at noon, as planned, and was set to see a host of live performances from local acts before the switch-on at 6pm, but the event was stopped at 3.45pm on health and safety grounds.

A spokesman for Stevenage Borough Council said:  "The switch-on was cancelled due to high winds. We want our events to be safe. Sadly, the windy weather meant we had to change our plans for the evening."

A spokesman for the Stevenage Town Centre Management Company added: "We’ve had to turn on the lights quietly but safely. The town is now ready for Christmas and we’re sorry you weren’t able to participate in a phenomenal time the switch on usually is.

"We thank you for your understanding and hope everyone who attended between 12pm and 3.45pm had a wonderful time."

Stevenage News

